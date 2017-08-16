

Pastor Bridget Hilliard donates 75 Thousand Dollars to Kids for Back To School 1 2 3 4 5 B's Girls at Houston Galleria Mall B's Girls Shopping Experience B's Girls Escorted by Coach Bus Pastor Bridget Hilliard & Dr. I with Laptop Winner Pastor I.V. Hilliard with Barber. HOUSTON - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Pastor Bridget Hilliard, the founder of B's Girls Foundation, recently initiated her first annual "B's Girls Shopping Trip" and hosted New Light Church's third annual back to school bash, where she donated seventy-five thousand dollars to kids in the Houston community. On August 12, 2017, Pastor Hilliard escorted twenty-two girls via a coach bus to partake in a shopping spree at the Galleria Mall. Each girl received a budget of one-thousand dollars to shop at various stores such as Nordstroms, Aldo, H&M and Forever 21.



The girls' ages range from 13-19 and were pre-selected after voluntarily participating in a "Rites of Passage" program where they mastered etiquette, social skills, personal and spiritual development. B's Girls derive from diverse background but share a few commonalities such as coming from single parent homes and having multiple siblings. One of the teen girls recently experienced the loss of her mother.



Pastor Bridget Hilliard, a mother of three girls, now women, has a heart for seeing young women win at life. "B's girls trip is an extension of what I am called to do. It is a blessing to be a blessing to others, especially our youth and community." The shopping spree was followed by a youth empowerment luncheon, held at Maggiano's, where the girls each received special gifts, and school tips to excel them throughout the school year. The Hilliard girls, Pastor Bridget's daughters were also present to support their mother and the young girls. "We are proud to share our mother with a new generation of young women," says Dr. Irishea Hilliard. All of the girls have mentors who are committed to providing ongoing guidance throughout the school year.



On Sunday morning, August 20th, Pastor Bridget and Senior Pastor Designate, Dr.Irishea, presented several kids with thousands of dollars worth of scholarships. In the afternoon, they hosted a community back to school bash at New Light's North Campus, where laptops were given away every hour, kids received free haircuts/hairstyles, sports physicals, school supplies and backpacks. The back to school bash included a DJ, fun activities, food, train rides and more. "We want the process for the kids going back to school to be fun and exciting, an experience they can feel good about," says Dr. I. In the past, New Light Christian Center has helped thousands of kids prepare for back to school, and in the future, they hope to continue to expand their reach further into the community.



To learn more about Pastor Bridget Hilliard or New Light Christian Center, please visit



