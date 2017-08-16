News By Tag
Protect your assets without CGT or transfer duties
To protect your assets, you may put a mortgage against your assets because this will be the first to get paid in any bankruptcy or request for payments from litigation.
There are many risks especially if you are in business and have employees or if you are in the field of manufacturing, transport, chemicals or health care.
Your home, residential property or shares are at risk if the ownership is under your personal name. Trusts may also be litigated from the inside. You may sell your personal assets into a trust but it can be problematic, time-consuming and expensive with CGT, stamp duty and possible refinancing costs.
To protect assets, you may put a mortgage against your assets because this will be the first to get paid in any bankruptcy or request for payments from litigation. You may transfer equity to a trust and effectively move money by not triggering CGT or transfer duties.
Equity will be gifted from the owner to the trust and borrowed back with a mortgage where documents are executed. Loan payment would be at a bank's first mortgage but ahead of unsecured creditors. Doing this will also leave your equity available to use as security to borrow first mortgage funding for investments.
What can you do to protect assets?
