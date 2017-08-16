New 2017 Indee Mustangs Football Season Starts With 27 Points Against Dike-New Hartford At Leinbaugh
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The high school football season is here and so are the Mustanga video highlights. Indee Coach Putz made some lineup changes this season and the scoreboard was lighting up. Independence Mustangs hosted Dike-New Hartford at Leinbaugh Field and the stadium was rocking to start the season. The Mustangs ran well and passed the ball with ease for most of the game. However, so did Dike-New Hartford, but Indee hung tough and scored 20 in the first half. After one half it was 20-27 Dike-New Hartford. During halftime the Indee Band performed and entertained the big show of fans and students. Cy & Charley's Firestone and Andrew Chismar have teamed up again to bring you video highlights on the Cy & Charley"s Youtube Channel. People can watch present, past and future Mustangs sports highlights and other community videos. The Indee Mustangs came out hungry in the second half and had huge plays on both sides of the ball. You can check out this game highlights below as Indee fought hard, but came up a bit short. View the game recap here: https://youtu.be/4N-_bTX4Dd