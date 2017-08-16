News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jodie Collins Realtor® Awarded Srs Designation
Jodie Collins, aka Queen Bee, with Keller Williams Professionals, has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRSsm) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country.
Jodie Collins, and the QBee Team, service areas are mostly the NW Houston areas (but not limited too). This includes Spring, Lake Conroe, Cypress, Tomball, and the Woodlands, TX. The QBee Team prides itself on its luxury level of customer service to all of its clients.
SRSsm is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on representing the real estate seller. Founded in 1968, REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. You may contact REBI by telephone, 800-621-8738, by e-mail, [info@rebinstitute.com]
http://JodieCollins.com
Contact
Jodie Collins, Realtor
Keller Williams Professionals
(281) 444-3900
***@kw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse