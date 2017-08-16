 
Industry News





Jodie Collins Realtor® Awarded Srs Designation

Jodie Collins, aka Queen Bee, with Keller Williams Professionals, has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRSsm) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country.
 
SPRING, Texas - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Jodie Collins, aka Queen Bee, with Keller Williams Professionals, has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRSsm) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country.  The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS®.  Jodie joins an elite group of real estate professionals in around the world who have earned the SRSsm designation.  All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in seller representation, pass a comprehensive exam and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.

Jodie Collins, and the QBee Team, service areas are mostly the NW Houston areas (but not limited too). This includes Spring, Lake Conroe, Cypress, Tomball, and the Woodlands, TX. The QBee Team prides itself on its luxury level of customer service to all of its clients.

SRSsm is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on representing the real estate seller.  Founded in 1968, REBI is a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®.  You may contact REBI by telephone, 800-621-8738, by e-mail, [info@rebinstitute.com], or by visiting the SRS website, [www.SRSCouncil.com].

http://JodieCollins.com

Contact
Jodie Collins, Realtor
Keller Williams Professionals
(281) 444-3900
***@kw.com
Source:Jodie Collins, Realtor
Email:***@kw.com Email Verified
Tags:Realtor, Real Estate, Real Estate Agent
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Spring - Texas - United States
