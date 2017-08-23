News By Tag
Wells Fargo Provides Presenting Top-Level Sponsorship to 2017 Business Women's Forum (BWF)
Wells Fargo has signed on as the Presenting Partner of the 35th annual Business Women's Forum (BWF) to be held October 20th at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Connecticut and anticipated to attract 500+ business women from across New England
"At Wells Fargo, we have a particular passion for supporting diverse and women-owned small businesses, both here in Connecticut and nationwide, because we recognize the vital role diverse small business owners and employees play in growing our economy. The annual Business Women's Forum is a great way for Wells Fargo to support women business leaders in the greater Waterbury area to learn, share ideas, and to build and cultivate their personal and professional networks," said Ron Coccaro, Business Banking Area Manager for the New York and New England Region for Wells Fargo.
"We are honored to be able to support such an impactful event that helps to build the local economy and assists women, both entrepreneurs and those working for all-size organizations, to succeed in their professional and personal lives," stated Coccaro.
The non-profit Business Women's Forum (BWF) is Connecticut's longest-running, full-day annual statewide conference that is celebrating 35 years of prestigious and notable success in 2017. Anticipated to attract over 500 business people from across New England, the 2017 BWF will be held Friday, October 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Connecticut (www.2017bwf.com).
This 35th annual BWF will feature a morning keynote address by Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media, and the luncheon speaker will be Tammi Evans, humorous motivational speaker, and author of "Half Full of It: Activating Optimism and Other Hardcore Soft Skills."
The BWF is a program of the non-profit Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Waterbury and is led by female executives dedicated to the professional and personal growth of working women. Part of the long-standing goals of the annual Business Women's Forum is to raise funds for scholarships for female Post University students to pursue degrees in business.
"The BWF's continual commitment,"
The 2017 Business Women's Forum (BWF) is being presented by Wells Fargo. Star Partner of the conference is Post University, and Forum Partners are Barker Specialty Company; Corporate Display Specialties (CDS); Marigot Bay Resorts; Sanditz Travel Management; MacDermid Performance Solutions; PowerStation Events; Onyx II Fine Jewelers; and the Republican-American.
Admission to the 2017 BWF is $195/person which includes the two keynote presentations, workshops, day-long networking, breakfast, lunch, and a closing reception.
To register, or to become an additional event sponsor, visit www.2017BWF.com, or call the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation at 203-757-0701.
Contact
Courtney Ligi
203-757-0701
cligi@waterburychamber.com
