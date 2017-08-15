News By Tag
* Books
* Published
* Author
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Alix Aebel's new book "Dear Dad, It's Me...Your Hospice Nurse" launches
Are you caring for a loved one nearing the end-of-life?
Chances are you will, at some point, be challenged with this experience …
Nobody could have predicted that a convenience to alert family and friends about Alix Aebel's father's medical condition would become a motivational, almost daily journal of how to love, how to reevaluate priorities – and how to care for a loved one at end of life.
Dear Dad, It's Me … Your Hospice Nurse is the raw story of a hospice nurse who suddenly became her dad's "everything"
Whether you are helping someone through their end-of-life journey, or will face doing so at some point in the future, each journal entry will encourage, inspire you, and prepare you for inevitable situations and conversations. Through Alix and her father, you'll learn to love more deeply and genuinely and to reach out with care and compassion in ways you may have never thought possible. And you'll gain greater courage to care for all those in your life!
Alix Aebel has been a registered nurse in the Virginia Beach area for 19 years, specializing in women's health, telephone triage, and hospice. When Alix isn't caring for patients and families, she enjoys photography, scrapbooking, knitting, and cooking.
https://nextcenturypublishing.com/
Contact
Next Century Publishing
***@goread.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse