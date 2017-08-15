Author Alix Aebel's new book "Dear Dad, It's Me...Your Hospice Nurse" launches

Dear Dad, It's Me...Your Hospice Nurse

Are you caring for a loved one nearing the end-of-life?Chances are you will, at some point, be challenged with this experience …Nobody could have predicted that a convenience to alert family and friends about Alix Aebel's father's medical condition would become a motivational, almost daily journal of how to love, how to reevaluate priorities – and how to care for a loved one at end of life.Dear Dad, It's Me … Your Hospice Nurse is the raw story of a hospice nurse who suddenly became her dad's "everything"as he fought for his life after a sudden illness. In turn, he became the most important patient she's ever had, and her shared experiences began to tug at the hearts of family and friends as his condition changed from fighting to live to preparing for his nearing death. Alix's journal entries will pull on your heart as well.Whether you are helping someone through their end-of-life journey, or will face doing so at some point in the future, each journal entry will encourage, inspire you, and prepare you for inevitable situations and conversations. Through Alix and her father, you'll learn to love more deeply and genuinely and to reach out with care and compassion in ways you may have never thought possible. And you'll gain greater courage to care for all those in your life!Alix Aebel has been a registered nurse in the Virginia Beach area for 19 years, specializing in women's health, telephone triage, and hospice. When Alix isn't caring for patients and families, she enjoys photography, scrapbooking, knitting, and cooking.