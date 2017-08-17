News By Tag
Global Assisted Reproduction Services, Inc., offers advice on selecting an egg donor
What are the factors that people should consider when choosing an egg donor?
1. Blood Type
Having a child whose blood type is a possible combination of the mother's and father's blood type gives parents great relief. In the event of their child would ever need a blood transfusion, it allows parents to donate blood to their child. Also, it is the most important factor when parents choose not to disclose to their child in regard to using an egg donor.
2. Location of an egg donor
It is advantageous to select a donor residing within easily commuting distance of your IVF physician's office. Not only does it make easier to coordinate a donor's IVF cycle but also it prevents additional costs such as the donor's travel expenses and outside cycle monitoring fees.
3. Physical characteristics & medical history of an egg donor and her family
Physical resemblance such as eye color, hair color, height, and others is one of the most important considerations. If it is not your major concern, you have much broader options. It is also necessary to check if a donor or any of her family members has or has had a major medical, psychological or genetic problems.
Once a donor is matched with recipient(s)
About Global Assisted Reproduction Services, Inc:
Global Assisted Reproduction Services, Inc. is a health care service oriented enterprise adept and proficient to perform and provide the means to overcome reproductive challenges.
It is relatively easy for Americans to find a donor. However, Asian Americans have had a difficulty finding Asian egg donors. It becomes much harder for infertile singles and couples living in Asia because Asian countries generally do not permit egg donation. Due to the regulations in their home countries, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and others have come to the United States to become parent(s) through egg donation.
Global Assisted Reproduction Services, Inc. has helped countless individuals and couples from the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia find Asian egg donors. For more information, please call (858) 280 – 1912 or visit www.garsiusa.com.
