2HousesGhostHuntOnCieloDr. FRIDAY the 13th & 14th of October #TheOmanHouse

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
- Aug. 21, 2017
PRLog
-- Just Announced: The Oman House is having a FRIDAY the 13th & Saturday the 14th of October Ghost Hunt at 2 Houses on Cielo Dr. 7 hours from 8pm till 3am at this infamous residence as seen on 6 paranormla Reality TV shows including Ghost Hunters, My Ghost Story, Haunted History, Paranormal Witness, Haunted History, Ghost Adventures and After Shocks. It has also been on EXTRA, Larry King Live, CBS News, TMZ and a few other TV shows. Such celebrities as Rob and Dan Gronkowski, Lyndsay Lohan, Kesha, V Stiviano and many others have visited The Oman House over the years. Truly a unique experience to enter a home that has a history of Paranormal Activity. Dr. Barry Taff who investigated the home 11 years ago called it, The Mount Everest of Haunted Houses and 'The Disneyland for the Dead' due to the excessive DC EMF Levels present at the house. There are 20 3MP 1080p HD Cameras with Mics and Infrared sensors deployed through both houses to cover all the activity on video for later review. Unlike most events of this nature, All Food and Drinks are included to the patrons. For the 1st time there will be Overnight VIP Packages available to those who have the desire to sleep in a very Haunted House. The Oman house was built a hundred and fifty feet down the private drive from the Sharon Tate residence where on August 8th-9th 1969 5 people were brutaly murdered at the hands of Charles Manson's 'Family'. The Residence has been the seen of many paranormal incidents and recorded evidence that has been captured on site can be seen at http://www.Youtube.com/davidoman
for more information on the event contact David Oman at 424 284-8687 and the web site http://www.TheOmanHouse.com
for details on the event.