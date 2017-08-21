News By Tag
Songstress Jahna Sebastian Preps the Release of her Highly Anticipated New Album, 'The Alchemist'
Ms. Sebastian's goal has always been to motivate, inspire and encourage women to not limit themselves and to become leaders and take charge. Ms. Sebastian does everything herself in her humble studio. She doesn't have a machine behind her but you would never know that. She is a boss and her well produced album showcases that. She has been described as the female Prince. She plays every part of the music instrumental on the keyboards and engineered all of the sounds.
The brunette beauty recently collaborated with fashion designer Biblos Glasgow for her new collection 'The Opulent Queen.' While working on this collection she pioneered a new concept that she titled 'Poetic Fashion Story' where she writes a poem to describe each image of a shoot. This is a new innovative concept that is a mix of fashion and poetry where a model brings the photos to life with words. Ms. Sebastian wrote a poem to express the photos she modeled. This is a new way of an artist and designer collaboration that brings a true vision to life. This innovative shoot is the first of its kind and Ms. Sebastian is once again ahead of the curve in this iconic, brilliantly shot photoshoot.
When asked what was her inspiration for the shoot and how it all came together Ms. Sebastian stated, "As a creative I am introducing a brand new revolutionary way of collaborating with designers. It's a Poetic Photo Story. This is a completely new concept I came up with by being inspired by visuals as an artist. I am a visionary and this is how my brain operates. Deborah Glasgow wanted to do a story through pictures, a story of transformation from a woman who lost herself and found her inner Queen. I hope that many women can relate to the story and the self discovery that the metaphorical Opulent Queen in the poem does. I wrote it down in a poetic way to describe each picture. This is Jahna Sebastian's Lyrical Fashion. This photo shoot is meant to inspire, empower and uplift women around the world to show to discover the strength in all of us, the Queen in every woman. Through collaboration with designers, I as an artist create fashion with meaning. A picture speaks a thousand words, but I also add words to multiply the impact of the picture."
Ms. Sebastian is currently working with talented Russian artist Ainur Timergaliev, who did the artwork for the albums cover. They are also collaborating in an upcoming exhibition which will feature their works in art and music respectively and is the ultimate continuation of the album's concept.
Jahna Sebastian Website:
About Jahna Sebastian
Jahna Sebastian who was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigious Russian Academy of Music is a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, hypnotic beats and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckon with. Not only is she an amazing singer and songwriter, she is an accomplished producer and engineer as well as the owner of a recording studio, Multivizion Music which since its inception has become the nucleus of Russian rap and grime scene in London. She has engineered and produced for many artist including the Russian rapper Oxxxymiron who was named Discovery of the Year at the Russian GQ awards.
Ms. Sebastian continues to pursue music while raising her daughter born in 2008 (whose father is American super producer Swizz Beatz) and for three years she had been mostly working behind the scenes juggling motherhood and work. After producing and engineering a few hundred songs for other artists, releasing her
"Emancipation EP" in 2009 and a few other songs independently, filming three music videos and acting in three short movies, a feature film "Reversed"release in 2012 and numerous commercials, she is focusing on her solo career and upcoming projects. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.
She has performed several shows with multi platinum UK band Kasabian, one of them was on MTV on Soundchain with Zane Lowe, on the main stage Pyramid at Glastonbury Festival, which has been broadcast on BBC and millions tuned in for, another being the historic show at Victoria Park in Leicester called "Summer Solstice" with 50,000 people attending. The show was filmed and screened at cinemas and will be released on DVD soon. She also performed with Kasabian at the Alan Carrshow. The sultry songstress also had the pleasure of headlining the Baltic Summer Festival. She is currently working on her upcoming album and collaborating with other artist on their projects.
