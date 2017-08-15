News By Tag
'Merit not quotas' is founder's message at next month's IWFCI Women's Trade Summit in Malaysia
Commenting further, Diana Abruzzi said the amazing progress that has been achieved – and is continuing to be achieved by women in all fields of endeavor is nothing short of spectacular.
Hence the theme of the two-day Summit is Women: Changing the Global Economy as it will be a celebration and acknowledgement of women's achievement in their entrepreneurial and professional endeavours – but more so the opportunities and potential for greater success in the future.
The annual IWFCI Summit was developed to promote, communicate and amplify the successes and influence of women in the workplace and beyond. The purpose is to bring together women in all fields to connect, renew, and find inspiration in community.
"Governments across the globe are to be commended for their determination to remove barriers, glass ceilings, embedded discrimination that for centuries collectively conspired to keep women from achieving their potential and contributing to their communities as equals", said Diana Abruzzi.
"Unfortunately, this success is now potentially under threat by governments seeking to go beyond the provision of equality and level playing fields through the imposition of intrusive policies and gender based quotas".
Diana Abruzzi continued, "Gender quotas actually diminish the achievements of those women that reach the top because they excel and contribute positively to their organisations"
Diana Abruzzi pointed to two very disturbing outcomes and trends of quotas which are 1) younger and less experienced women being promoted too quickly resulting in early burn out; and 2) women that have achieved success on merit working much harder than their male counterparts in order to validate their positions.
Former Westpac CEO Gail Kelly, was correct when she said, 'A conscious focus, name and shame approach where boards are held to account to have to explain their performance and their track record not only at board level, but actually at senior levels is the right way to go', affirmed Diana Abruzzi.
The program of the IWFCI Summit Women: Changing the Global Economy in Kuala Lumpur has been developed by IWFCI Malaysia Chairman Dato Elaine Teh and her team to both inspire and challenge the delegates – but more importantly to continue being agents of change, thought leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs in business, academia, politics and public service.
Dato Elaine Teh said "The IWFCI Summit in Malaysia is an opportunity to recognise the women who are at the forefront of driving change in their industries and – in doing so – breaking down barriers and laying the foundations for future generations"
"I am very confident that governments will refrain or remove gender quotas as more and more women achieve success and their results act as beacons of inspiration to fellow women in their respective countries".
IWFCI members and delegates from Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, India, Sth Korea, USA, Russia, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will travel to Kuala Lumpur to participate in a power packed conference of international thought leaders, entrepreneurs and high powered corporate professionals who will share their experiences and insights with the attendees.
As IWFCI expands its chapters across the globe reopening the silk trade routes for women, where women are now finding new markets for their products and services in a safe environment through IWFCI. The Summit is a congruent for great minds to meet and bring to the table new ideas and to do business.
In recognition of the importance of the IWFCI Summit, YAB Dato Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia will deliver the Opening Speech.
Joining the Malaysian Prime Minister as speakers will be YB Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development and YB Dato Sri Mustapa bin Mohamed, Minister of International Trade and Industry Malaysia and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani Minister for Finance.
Dato Elaine Teh concluded, "Every year the IWFCI Summit highlights the contributions of women as well as being an unforgettable experience filled with amazing opportunities to network, learn, and find community.
"Our program of speakers and presentations in Malaysia will harness the collective wisdom, experience and energy of inspirational women of all ages and backgrounds and in turn encourage future generations to achieve and realise their potential".
Program information, registration & exhibition opportunities can be obtained Summit website http://iwfci.org.my/
