Psalm 23 Fear no Evil American Warrior Coin

The Psalm 23 Fear no Evil American Warrior Coin is inscribed with the Bible verse, "Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me"
 
 
ARLINGTON, Va. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Psalm 23 Warrior Fear no Evil American Coin is inscribed with the Bible verse Psalm 23 (verse 4) "Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."  This verse is a Warrior calling out to a higher power other then themselves.  As a nation, we to did this.  With "God we Trust" became our countries battle-cry!

Devil Dog Shirts understands the importance that faith plays in battle.  As Murphy's Law of Combat states, "there are no Atheists in fighting-holes."  Combat vets know that the most life-changing part of warfare is realizing your own mortality.  In the blink of an eye life as you know it could cease to exist.  This is why faith and prayer are important parts of most warriors lives.

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can buy!  All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America! We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

Psalms 23 Fear no Evil American Warrior Coin

- The original Psalm 23 Fear no Evil American Warrior Coin™
- Deep 3d relief with metallic accents, blue, red and full coloring rendering
- .5 inch coin (4mm thickness)
- Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed
- Coins sold individually

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use this link:  https://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/psalm-23-fea...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
