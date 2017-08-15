News By Tag
Move-in or miss out at 20 new Lennar communities
"Buying a new home from Lennar is different than buying from other builders," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "We combine modern, flexible floorplans with our signature Everything's Included® program, which fills all our new homes with today's popular upgrades and features at no added cost."
As part of Lennar's special savings event, select quick move-in homes at six cities across the greater Denver market. Purchase a new Lennar home in Aurora, Arvada, Parker, Thornton, Erie and Longmont and be settled in your new home just in time for fall and the holiday season.
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program simplifies the new home buying process by providing the upgrades and features most builders charge extra for without any increase in price. By studying what items are the most sought-after on today's market, such as granite or quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, air conditioning, full unfinished basements and open floorplans, they are able to meet homebuyer desires while adding tremendous value to all of their new homes.
Many of Lennar Colorado's communities that are participating in the summer savings event offer Lennar's revolutionary multigenerational floorplan, The Home Within A Home®. This unique provides an attached private suite with its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living and room and kitchenette. It's the perfect situation for multigenerational families or dual living situations by providing two homes under one roof.
Reduced pricing on select quick move-in homes won't last long. Interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to receive the best possible prices available. For more information, contact a New Home Consultant by calling 303-507-9393 or emailing Lennar@LennarColorado.com. View floorplans and explore communities at www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
