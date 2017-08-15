News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Orange County FC 2 as Western Conference Expansion Team
Former United States Men's National Team Star Paul Caligiuri Leads OCFC 2 as Head Coach for UPSL's 2017 Fall Season
Based in Orange, Calif., Orange County FC 2 will begin UPSL play in the Western Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very excited to welcome Orange County FC 2 to the United Premier Soccer League for the 2017 Fall Season. They've chosen to continue their progress as a Pro Development club on a year-round basis, and they recognize that the UPSL offers a very competitive Fall Season schedule of games to complement their spring NPSL calendar. We know that any team coached by Paul Caligiuri is going to be tough, and Orange County FC 2 will find a very high level of competition in the UPSL's Western Conference. We wish them well as they prepare for the upcoming season."
Orange County FC 2 is owned by local resident Nader Dejbakhsh, who serves as Orange County Football Club's President and CEO. Dejbakhsh, 55, is President of DND Groups, Inc., owners and operators of multiple businesses in four different states.
Orange County FC Owner Nader Dejbakhsh said, "I think the UPSL is a great platform for us for our reserve team and squad overall. It's a great place to be together and play against phenomenal competition, and to look at new talent. It think it's a great place to be."
U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Paul Caligiuri will serve as the team's coach. Caligiuri, 53, earned 110 caps and scored five goals over 14 years with the U.S. Men's National Team.
Orange County FC 2 Head Coach Paul Caligiuri said, "We're super excited to be part of this league. It's a quality league with quality competition, and OCFC is certainly thrilled to be accepted in to the Pro Premier Division."
The team will plays its game at Lake Forest Sports Park (28000 Rancho Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92630) in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Orange County FC 2
Orange County FC 2 is an American Soccer club currently based in Orange, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Orange County FC 2 will begin play in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Founded in 2009, Orange County FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Nader Dejbakhsh
Direct: 949-445-5931
Email: info@ocfcsoccer.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
