United® Real Estate | Music City Hires Highly Respected Broker to Launch United Model in Nashville

Aug. 21, 2017
-- United®
Real Estate, a real estate and franchise organization on the rise, welcomes Michelle Froedge as broker of its Nashville office, United Real Estate | Music City. United Real Estate is strengthening its presence in Tennessee and the addition of Froedge to the Nashville office will assist in furthering the expansion of the United model to agents in the area. United's model was created to address the traditional challenges agents face in the real estate brokerage industry. United provides real estate agents with the latest in training, marketing, technology and access to a national referral network.
Froedge joins the United Real Estate | Music City team after first entering the real estate industry in 2004. As a broker in the ever-changing real estate industry, Froedge has shaped her passion around continuing her agents' education and training. With United's extensive training opportunities, Froedge will now be able to bring the agents in Nashville the tools and support they need to help make their real estate business more successful than ever before.
"I wasn't looking for a change. But, with almost 15 years of real estate experience, I was presented with an opportunity to open the United | Music City office and I wanted to explore the possibility,"
said Michelle Froedge, broker of United Real Estate | Music City. "Once I researched and spoke to other agents and brokers within United, I knew I had to join this fast-growing network. I could see immediately that the culture is one of inclusion, support, accessibility and philanthropy. I was then blown away by the tools and systems United has available – all to help their agents make more money and keep what they earn. I cannot wait to show agents in the Nashville area the United model and the benefits they can receive such as an international company that will help facilitate referral deals, big and small, literally across the world all while being supported at the local level with coaching, marketing and technology platforms to help each agent grow their business."
"One of the most impressive things I noticed when I first interviewed Michelle were the qualities she possessed in terms of ethics, morals and dedication to her work," said Geoff Brewer, owner of United Real Estate | Music City. "I was looking for the leader of my team and it was clear that Michelle had the personality to learn quickly, overcome obstacles and build a foundation for a strong brokerage, which is crucial when entering a new city. I know that she will excel in her role as we grow our office and show the agents of Nashville the benefits and opportunities available to them by being a part of United Real Estate."
With the support of the entire United network, Froedge is excited to create a presence in Nashville where agents will join and feel a sense of community, accelerate their business growth, learn new ways to market themselves all while making and keeping more money than they did at a traditional brokerage.
Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | Music City at 615-917-0139, or visit JoinUnitedMusicCity.com.
To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com
or call 888-960-0606.A Closer Look at United Real Estate
