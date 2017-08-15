 
Interstitial Cystitis Disease Pipeline Analysis

 
 
P&S Market Research
P&S Market Research2
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Interstitial Cystitis (IC) is a painful bladder syndrome in which inflamed and irritated bladder cause recurring discomfort or pain. The symptoms of IC include an urgent or frequent need to urinate and pain during bladder filling. Women are more prone to develop this condition. Pain may be mild or so severe as to be debilitating and it can vary from day to day. IC is categorized into non-ulcerative and ulcerative. Non-ulcerative IC is the most common condition found in 90% of IC patients. It causes pinpoint hemorrhages in the bladder wall. Ulcerative form of IC patients comprises 5% to 10% of IC that usually have red Hunner's ulcers or patches on the bladder wall. The exact cause of IC is unknown. Urinary tract infection due to bacteria and bladder overextension can trigger the painful condition in IC. Nerve injuries in the surrounding area of bladder or spinal cord can also cause IC.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/intersti... (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/interstitial-cystitis-disease-pipeline-analysis)

There are many treatment options available to relieve the bladder pain symptoms, urgency, and frequency. In combination therapy, heparinoid drugs along with other oral medications help to restore integrity of the bladder lining. The symptomatic treatment includes over-the-counter medicines, topical medicines and narcotic pain medicines. Regular exercise, acupuncture, healthy diet and self-management are some of the non-pharmacological treatment used to control symptoms of IC.

Third-Generation Antisense program is a preclinical drug candidate of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, which is using gene silencing oligonucleotides (GSOs) technology. Preclinical study is also known as animal study. It is done before testing a drug in people to find out the toxicity profile of the drug. Pre-clinical study is of two types, including In vitro and In vivo.

Explore Report Sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/intersti...

Pipeline analysis provides description about the key companies which are developing drugs for IC. Some of the key players actively involved in the research and development are Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mundipharma Research GmbH & Co KG, Urigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc. and MediciNova, Inc.
