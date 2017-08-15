News By Tag
Interstitial Cystitis Disease Pipeline Analysis
There are many treatment options available to relieve the bladder pain symptoms, urgency, and frequency. In combination therapy, heparinoid drugs along with other oral medications help to restore integrity of the bladder lining. The symptomatic treatment includes over-the-counter medicines, topical medicines and narcotic pain medicines. Regular exercise, acupuncture, healthy diet and self-management are some of the non-pharmacological treatment used to control symptoms of IC.
Third-Generation Antisense program is a preclinical drug candidate of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, which is using gene silencing oligonucleotides (GSOs) technology. Preclinical study is also known as animal study. It is done before testing a drug in people to find out the toxicity profile of the drug. Pre-clinical study is of two types, including In vitro and In vivo.
Pipeline analysis provides description about the key companies which are developing drugs for IC. Some of the key players actively involved in the research and development are Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mundipharma Research GmbH & Co KG, Urigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc. and MediciNova, Inc.
