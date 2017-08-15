 
News By Tag
* New
* Movie
* Release
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

The Face In The Wall - One Of 2017's Most Eye-Opening Science Fiction Films Is Now Available On DVD

Now available on DVD, Blu Ray & Digital Download, The Face In The Wall.
 
 
THE FACE IN THE WALL MOVIE POSTER
THE FACE IN THE WALL MOVIE POSTER
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New
Movie
Release

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Products

NEW YORK - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Now available on DVD, Blu Ray & Digital Download, here comes The Face In The Wall, one of the years most intriguing, captivating and eye-opening science fiction films by independent movie studio 360 Sound And Vision

Calvin Jessup is a freelance camera man working on a low budget video production with director Bruce Leiderman and sound man Jimmy DiCarlo, but when he sees a mysterious face in a wall of an old film location that only him and a few of his friends can see, things start to get a little weird. Is it a ghost, a spirit or a lost soul, is there paranormal activity within their midst? Find out in The Face In The Wall.

Shot in a lush cinematic HD format with innovative camera angles and spectacular  visual effects created by NYC based visual effects company www.NYCAudioVideoPost.net

The Face In The Wall, released July 22, 2017, is now available on DVD, Blu Ray, Digital Download  & Streaming through various Video On Demand partners such as Amazon Video, Netflix and others..

To Order The Face In The Wall DVD Today Visit:

https://www.amazon.com/Face-Wall-Jonah-Ehrenreich/dp/B072...

Check out The Face In The Wall commercial below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtXZiFoFG9Q



The Face In The Wall is a Science Fiction, Thriller, Action, Adventure & Mystery

Written & Directed By Dwayne S. Buckle

Starring Frantz Lecoeur, Jonah Ehrenreich, Victoria Guthrie, Amiya Steed & Mark C. Fullhardt.

Length: 84 Minutes

Stream, Rent or Download The Face In The Wall Now!

https://www.amazon.com/Face-Wall-Jonah-Ehrenreich/dp/B07286Y6TG/ref=sr_1_cc_3?s=aps&ie=UTF8&qid=1502329496&sr=1-3-catcorr&keywords=%22Dwayne+Buckle%22
End
Source:360 Sound and Vision
Email:***@360soundandvision.com Email Verified
Phone:3476052765
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
360 Sound and Vision Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share