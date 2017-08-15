Country(s)
Cordoba Music Group Appoints Licensing Matters as its World-Wide Licensing Agent for Guild Guitars
Licensing Matters to Develop New Product and Retail Licensing Program for Historic American Guitar Brand
Licensing Matters, in conjunction with Maxx Marketing, will represent historic Guild Guitars, focusing on developing product categories not currently offered by the company. The team will also identify and monetize licensing opportunities to expand Guild Guitar's consumer presence into untapped markets and retail channels.
"We are honored to have been awarded the opportunity to work with Cordoba Music Group, and thrilled to have a chance to further develop Guild Guitars, taking this historic, thoughtfully managed and nurtured brand into new product area and channels," said Mark Matheny, founder, Licensing Matters. "Our strategic partner, Maxx Marketing will support our efforts by developing market ready campaigns and product solutions," remarked Matheny.
Michael Kwan, founder, and CEO of Maxx Marketing commented: "Maxx Marketing is excited to further Cordoba Music Group's legacy of excellence through the expansion into new ventures. Guild is a celebrated, critically-acclaimed brand that can be credited with the rise of American luthiers, and we are pleased to be partnering with Licensing Matters on this undertaking."
"Guild has built a loyal following over the course of its lifetime, and we are excited by the potential of expanding the brand beyond guitars," said Tim Miklaucic, Cordoba Music Group Founder, and CEO. "Mark and the team at Licensing Matters are Guild fans, and we feel we are in the right hands."
About Licensing Matters Global and Maxx Marketing
Licensing Matters is a full-service licensing agency and a strategic partner of WPP's Maxx Marketing, a global licensing and product solutions agency. See, http://www.licensingmattersglobal.com and http://www.maxx-
About Guild Guitars
Guild is one of the world's historic guitar manufacturers with a long-standing reputation for building iconic musical instruments. Founded in 1952 in New York City, Guild Guitars quickly established themselves as a leader in the field. Counting legendary performers like Muddy Waters, Richie Havens, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tom Petty, Kings of Leon, The Black Keys and Slash as some of their many esteemed users, Guild Guitars helped create some of the greatest music in history. With a tradition built on old world craftsmanship, quality and value, Guild Guitars have always been made to be played.
Learn more about Guild Guitars at www.guildguitars.com.
