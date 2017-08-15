 
Great coffee and great flooring. Cumberland Farms goes FreeStyle at Marion, MA location

 
 
Cumberland Farms in Marion Ma
Cumberland Farms in Marion Ma
 
AVON, Mass. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the completion of the installation of its FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring at the Cumberland Farms at 413 Wareham Road in Marion, Mass. The project was initiated and installed by CTC Flooring of Limerick, PA.

"Cumberland Farms has upgraded its offerings and the look of its locations in recent years. FreeStyle flooring fits in nicely with that rebranding," said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc., the makers of FreeStyle tiles. "The Mohave Stone tiles not only look great in the store, but will be very easy to maintain and, when needed, replace the tiles in heavier traffic spots without replacing the entire floor."

FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring employs a patented glueless "zipper" interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There's no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.

FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring utilizes a water-proof seam sealer that makes tiles liquid-tight but still removable and replaceable. This modular benefit prevents liquids from penetrating the seams and getting below the floor—an extremely important factor in preventing mold or water damage. With its urethane, no-wax finish, FreeStyle flooring is extremely easy to maintain.

Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, BioLock meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

"FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring has one additionally important benefit, ergonomics," said Ricciardelli. "That might not make a huge difference to customers coming in to pre-pay for their gas or get a cup of coffee,  but it's an important element to staff who are on their feet while working."

FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring is available in 15 stock colors and 36 special order colors.

To request a sample, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectechinc.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.

FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the "greenest" and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech's flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has also created the top performing Place N' Go residential flooring products, which are available at Home Depot. They are also the creators and manufacturers of StaticStop ESD flooring products. SelecTech is a vendor partner of Health Care Institute (HCI), an International Facility Management Association (IFMA) alliance partner and Starnet, an international flooring contractor cooperative. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectechinc.com.

Source:SelecTech, Inc.
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
