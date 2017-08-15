News By Tag
Great coffee and great flooring. Cumberland Farms goes FreeStyle at Marion, MA location
"Cumberland Farms has upgraded its offerings and the look of its locations in recent years. FreeStyle flooring fits in nicely with that rebranding,"
FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring employs a patented glueless "zipper" interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There's no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—often times without need to close off an area.
FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring utilizes a water-proof seam sealer that makes tiles liquid-tight but still removable and replaceable. This modular benefit prevents liquids from penetrating the seams and getting below the floor—an extremely important factor in preventing mold or water damage. With its urethane, no-wax finish, FreeStyle flooring is extremely easy to maintain.
Made with 70 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, BioLock meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.
"FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring has one additionally important benefit, ergonomics,"
FreeStyle Commercial Interlocking flooring is available in 15 stock colors and 36 special order colors.
About SelecTech, Inc.
FreeStyle is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the "greenest" and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech's flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.
