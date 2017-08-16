News By Tag
Freeus, LLC to sponsor the 10th Annual MAMA Conference
The Medical Alert Monitoring Association Conference will bring together every strategic decision maker in the PERS industry
"We are excited to sponsor the MAMA Conference this year," said Brock Winzeler, Freeus General Manager. "We have been involved with the MAMA organization for years, and we find the annual conference to be an exceptionally valuable way to build relationships and discuss key issues in the PERS industry."
MAMA is the only professional trade association representing the needs of the medical alert monitoring and personal emergency response services industry.
Unlike traditional conferences, the primary focus and benefit of MAMA is not only for new relationships to be forged and existing partnerships to be enhanced, but to confront key issues affecting the medical alert industry head-on. Attendees are comprised of executives, key decision makers and solution providers with the most cutting edge capabilities to ensure a true peer-to-peer learning and networking forum.
Freeus is a wholesale provider of innovative mobile PERS products that work at home and away and offer seamless integration with a UL-Listed, CSAA-certified Five Diamond central station.
Freeus offers its dealers a complete end-to-end mPERS solution, including devices, platform and monitoring with low hardware costs and all-inclusive service fees. Freeus also offers dealers continuous support from in-house engineering and dealer care teams, plus complimentary marketing materials and in-depth sales training and expert guidance to help ensure success.
Freeus recently launched Belle+ (http://www.freeus.com/
Join Freeus at the MAMA conference to learn more. Visit www.medicalalertmonitoringassociation.com/
About Freeus:
Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.
Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com |www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Amanda Goldfarb
Marketing Coordinator
888-924-1026
sales@freeus.com
