 
News By Tag
* Bluray
* DVD
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Culver City
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Sally Hawkins & Ethan Hawke Star in MAUDIE on DVD, Blu-ray & Digital Oct.10th

"Captivating! Sally Hawkins' Performance Splendidly Carries the Day." –Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bluray
DVD

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Culver City - California - US

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Sally Hawkins (Paddington, Blue Jasmine) and Ethan Hawke (Boyhood, Stockholm) star in the phenomenal, biographical romantic film MAUDIE, which will be available October 10th, on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.  Directed by Aisling Walsh, MAUDIE, is based on the true story of folk artist Maud Lewis (Sally Hawkins) and the unlikely romance between Maud and a hardened reclusive bachelor, Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke).

MAUDIE SYNOPSIS:

Based on the true story of folk artist, Maud Lewis (Sally Hawkins), a bright-eyed, intelligent woman, hunched with crippled hands from arthritis, yearns to be independent and to live away from her overly protective family. She escapes her solitary existence in her aunt's home through her art, dreaming away the days, until in her early 30s she finds, and answers, an advertisement for a housekeeper.

Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke) is a 40-year old bachelor who owes nothing to anyone. Tall, skinny and shabby, abandoned by his parents at a very young age, he has nevertheless managed to become a proud and self-sufficient man, largely by collecting scraps and peddling fish. He lives in a 10x12 foot house that has neither running water nor electricity, but at least it's all his. He is his own boss and has everything he needs, except maybe a woman to clean the house and cook his meals.

When Maud answers the ad, Everett hesitates at first. Seeing this strange looking woman - short, hunched over, with gnarled up hands and two huge bright brown eyes, he can't imagine she can handle the hard work. She is determined though and refuses to leave, so he hires her, but remains wary.

She talks too much, has too many opinions, is a terrible housekeeper and keeps talking marriage whenever he tries to have sex. She spends most of her time painting doodles on cardboard and the walls of his house. Everett realizes he hardly got what he bargained for.

But over time, Everett starts to need Maud. When she isn't near him, his life is dull and grey. She understands him in a way that no one ever has and she loves being needed by him. Their bond grows deep and unspoken. She continues to paint. He begins to take over the housework. When they realize people will actually buy her cards and paintings, he supports and encourages her.

Maudie's determination for her art, along with her partnership with Everett, blossoms into a career as a famous folk artist, bringing them closer together in ways they never imagined.

Directed by Aisling Walsh (Song For A Raggy Boy) and written by Sherry White (Down To The Dirt ). The film was produced by Bob Cooper (The War Magician), Mary Young Leckie (Where The Spirit Lives), Mary Sexton (How To Be Deadly) and Susan Mullen (Brooklyn).

Blu-ray & DVD & Digital Bonus Features Include:

§"Deleted Scenes" Featurette

§"Inside Story" Featurette

§"Directors Look Book" Featurette

MAUDIE has a run time of approximately 115 minutes and is rated PG-13 for some thematic content and brief sexuality.

Artwork and digital clips are available for download at www.sphepublicity.com.

Visit Sony Home Entertainment on the Web at www.SonyPictures.com.

For more information about Sony Pictures Classics films and DVDs, please visit www.sonyclassics.com. The website features trailers of upcoming SPC films, high-resolution images, a DVD archive and a special "Press Only" section where press members can access materials for SPC's expansive library of films and DVDs.

About Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company. SPE is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com.

Media Contact
Tiaka Hurst
Full Bloom Marketing
tiakashurst@fullbloommkt.com
End
Source:Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Email:***@fullbloommkt.com Email Verified
Tags:Bluray, DVD
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Culver City - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share