 
News By Tag
* Kids Festival
* School Supply Giveaway
* STEM Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Midland
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Free Kids Festival will bring STEM activities, school supplies and fun to downtown Saginaw

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kids Festival
School Supply Giveaway
STEM Festival

Industry:
Event

Location:
Midland - Michigan - US

Subject:
Events

MIDLAND, Mich. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- KMS Creative Group will host the 3rd Annual Great Lakes Bay Kids Fest at 220 E. Genesee Ave. in the empty lot across the street from TV5 and Michigan Works in Saginaw.

The festival will feature STEM activities courtesy of Engineering for Kids, NOBCChE, and Women of Colors' Science and Future Technology Program.  Attendees will also enjoy free school supplies (to the first 500 kids), hot dogs, games, prizes, and crafts with Miss 2018 Saginaw County, Shelby Saint Souver.

Scheduled Great Lakes Bay Kids Fest STEM activities include:

Engineering for Kids, Great Lakes Bay Region

• 3-2-1…BLASTOFF! (Aerospace Engineering) - Kids will get a glimpse into the world of rocketry and aerodynamics by designing a model rocket using a straw, clay, and paper fins. They will test the design of their rocket using a pneumatic-launching device. 3-2-1 Blastoff! Hit the target and win a prize!
• Whack-A-Potato (Hardware Engineering) - Kids will use potatoes as computer keys to play a version of the classic computer game "Whack-a-Mole" using the application of circuitry. Try to achieve the highest score and become the "Whack-A-Potato" game champion!

NOBCChE (National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers, Midland Chapter

• DNA Discovery - Create your own DNA bracelet or key chain that shows just how unique you are!
• Student Power - Learn how to power a small light bulb with a hand crank generator
• Oobleck Kiddie Pool - Make a substance that is similar to quicksand—but much more fun!
• The Catapult Challenge - Design and build a catapult. Hit a target & win a prize!
• Soda Pop Fountain - Watch an explosive chemical reaction between Mentos and Diet Coke
• Diaper Polymers - Watch polymers absorb and retain large amounts of water

Women of Colors' Science and Future Technology Program

• Robot Racing
• Hands-on demonstrations of LittleBits CodeBits and LittleBits Synth Kit

Parking will be available in the Michigan Works Parking lot located at 312 E. Genesee Ave. in Saginaw.  For more information on the 2017 Great Lakes Bay Kids Fest or to be a free vendor please contact Michelle McCoy at 989.513.2768 (tel:(989)%20513-2768).

Media Contact
Michelle McCoy
9895132768
***@kmsenterprise.net
End
Source:Great Lakes Bay Kids Fest
Email:***@kmsenterprise.net Email Verified
Tags:Kids Festival, School Supply Giveaway, STEM Festival
Industry:Event
Location:Midland - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KMS Enterprise PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share