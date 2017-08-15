News By Tag
Free Kids Festival will bring STEM activities, school supplies and fun to downtown Saginaw
The festival will feature STEM activities courtesy of Engineering for Kids, NOBCChE, and Women of Colors' Science and Future Technology Program. Attendees will also enjoy free school supplies (to the first 500 kids), hot dogs, games, prizes, and crafts with Miss 2018 Saginaw County, Shelby Saint Souver.
Scheduled Great Lakes Bay Kids Fest STEM activities include:
Engineering for Kids, Great Lakes Bay Region
• 3-2-1…BLASTOFF!
• Whack-A-Potato (Hardware Engineering)
NOBCChE (National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers, Midland Chapter
• DNA Discovery - Create your own DNA bracelet or key chain that shows just how unique you are!
• Student Power - Learn how to power a small light bulb with a hand crank generator
• Oobleck Kiddie Pool - Make a substance that is similar to quicksand—but much more fun!
• The Catapult Challenge - Design and build a catapult. Hit a target & win a prize!
• Soda Pop Fountain - Watch an explosive chemical reaction between Mentos and Diet Coke
• Diaper Polymers - Watch polymers absorb and retain large amounts of water
Women of Colors' Science and Future Technology Program
• Robot Racing
• Hands-on demonstrations of LittleBits CodeBits and LittleBits Synth Kit
Parking will be available in the Michigan Works Parking lot located at 312 E. Genesee Ave. in Saginaw. For more information on the 2017 Great Lakes Bay Kids Fest or to be a free vendor please contact Michelle McCoy at 989.513.2768
Media Contact
Michelle McCoy
9895132768
***@kmsenterprise.net
