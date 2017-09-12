 
Dancer, Asia Diamond Mason-Dances with Choc From Soul 4 Real

Asia Diamond Mason Booked as Choreographer and Dancer for Choc From Soul 4 Real
 
 
21557866_1646246178743102_3919929347549726114_n
21557866_1646246178743102_3919929347549726114_n
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Dancer, Asia Diamond was booked to choreograph and dance for Choc from the Hit Group Soul 4 Real.

The group were best known in the mid-1990s for their gold-certified singles Candy Rain and "Every Little Thing I Do" from their platinum selling debut album Candy Rain.

Asia Diamond was offered the opportunity to choreograph and dance for Choc for his new single Do It Right. Asia gathered four of her dedicated and driven dancers to be apart of this opportunity.

As usual Asia worked hard and put her focus into making sure Choc would be happy with the choreography. Asia Diamond worked on choreograpy with Kiana Feaster, and together they put together wcj a dynamic show.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity of working with Choc. I would have never thought, I would be offered this opportunity, all because of a social media posting. Like they say you never know who is watching you. I got to dance and choreograph for one of the singers from one of the hottest R&B group in the 90's. What more can a girl ask for" says Asia Diamond Mason.
Source:Choc from Soul 4 Real
Email:***@asiadiamondmason.com Email Verified
Phone:3476694690
Tags:Asia Diamond Mason, Soul 4 Real, Candy Rain
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Page Updated Last on: Sep 12, 2017
