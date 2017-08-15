News By Tag
The Sweeplings Tour & Ticket Giveaways
The duo have also released a new video for "Fool," the lead track from the upcoming EP. Of the video and song, the band said, "The overall concept is a visual depicting what the lyrics are suggesting. It's about those times in your life where you can feel like you are in a haze, are emotional, and maybe even a little dangerous to those around you. We used haze to show the clouds in judgment or 'fog of emotions' and the lights as the intensity of those emotions."
The Sweeplings self-released Rise & Fall in 2015, an album that is at once haunting and hopeful. Critics and fans alike were surprised to learn the duo had only been writing together for a year prior to the album's release. The story goes that Huntsville, AL-based singer/songwriter Whitney Dean discovered Spokane, WA-based singer/songwriter Cami Bradley when she was a contestant on America's Got Talent. After reaching out to her online, the pair eventually met and discovered their immediate and undeniable musical chemistry. Together, they create cinematic soundscapes, luring melodies and touching lyrics.
NPR Music noted, "[The Sweeplings] are making music that seems to contain decades of intimacy," while iTunes chose album track "Carry Me Home" as one of the Top 25 Songs Of 2015 in the Singer/Songwriter category. Meanwhile, Elmore called the songs on Rise & Fall "eerie yet beautiful," while PopDust called the album "a potent collection of narratives with gut-wrenching textures built on a foundation of powerful harmonies and sharp musicianship."
8/25/17 Sweeplings Spokane, WA @ Washington Cracker Co
8/27/17 Sweeplings Seattle, WA @ Barboza
8/29/17 Sweeplings New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall
8/30/17 Sweeplings Atlanta, GA @ Eddie's Attic
8/31/17 Sweeplings Huntsville, AL @ VBC Playhouse
9/6 Sweeplings Nashville, TN @ The Back Corner
9/8 Sweeplings Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Café
