CaseyGerry's Frederick Schenk Named Lawyer of the Year
According to Best Lawyers www.BestLawyers.com, "Lawyer of the Year" honorees are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during peer-review assessments conducted with thousands of leading lawyers each year. The honor reflects the highest level of respect a lawyer has earned among other attorneys based on his or her abilities, professionalism and integrity.
"Only a single lawyer in each practice and designated metropolitan area is honored as a Lawyer of the Year," said CaseyGerry's managing partner David S. Casey, Jr. "The fact the honor is given by peers makes this accolade especially significant – we are very proud of Fred and his achievement."
A longtime CaseyGerry partner, Schenk is a member of the NFL Plaintiff's Steering Committee which oversees the head injury litigation. He has extensive experience in products liability, personal injury, premises liability, auto and asbestos litigation and currently serves on the boards of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) in San Diego, the American Association for Justice (AAJ) and the 22nd District Agricultural Association (San Diego County Fairboard). This is the second time he has received the Lawyer of the Year award, having also received it in 2014.
This marks the third year that seven CaseyGerry partners – Wendy Behan, Gayle M. Blatt, David S. Casey, Jr., Robert Francavilla, Thomas Luneau, Thomas Penfield and Schenk – have been featured in The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed publication in the legal profession. This is the twelfth consecutive year Casey and Schenk have been featured, the ninth year for Francavilla, the eighth year for Penfield, the seventh year for Blatt and the third year Behan and Luneau have been recognized.
Because of the exacting methodology involved, the annual ranking is regarded as the industry's definitive guide to legal excellence.
In addition to Schenk, the CaseyGerry partners included in the publication each have extensive experience in all aspects of consumer law:
Gayle M. Blatt – listed under plaintiffs' personal injury litigation. Blatt heads up the firm's complex litigation practice, focusing on pharmaceutical, product liability, class action and personal injury litigation.
David S. Casey, Jr. – listed under plaintiffs' personal injury litigation. Casey Jr. specializes in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Over three decades he has obtained successful verdicts and settlements in many high profile cases – and has received more than 60 professional accolades.
Robert J. Francavilla – listed in two sections: plaintiffs' product liability litigation and plaintiffs' personal injury litigation. With a practice concentrating on serious personal injury/head injury and products liability, Francavilla has recovered millions of dollars in high profile results. In 2015, Francavilla was selected as Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" for the Plaintiffs Personal Injury practice area and in 2016 was named Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego.
Thomas D. Luneau – listed under plaintiffs' personal Injury litigation, Luneau focuses his practice primarily on personal injury cases, including automobile accidents, truck accidents – big rig collisions, interstate trucking cases and commercial trucks – and construction injuries.
Thomas Penfield – listed under plaintiffs' personal injury litigation section. With significant experience in personal injury, products liability, class actions and civil litigation, he is also an adjunct professor of law at the University of San Diego (USD) School of Law.
About Best Lawyers
Since 1983, Best Lawyers has compiled lists of outstanding attorneys by conducting extensive peer-review surveys in which thousands of top lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. Because attorneys do not pay a fee for the listing, Best Lawyers has gained respect as the country's most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. In addition to the print version, Best Lawyers in America is posted online at www.BestLawyers.com.
About CaseyGerry
Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Casey Gerry was established in 1947, and is the oldest plaintiffs' law firm in San Diego. The firm's 16 attorneys practice in numerous areas, including serious personal injury, product liability, pharmaceutical, mass tort, aviation and class action litigation. Headquartered at 110 Laurel St. in the Banker's Hill neighborhood of San Diego, the firm also has an office in Cardiff-by-the-
