 
News By Tag
* Crownautomotivegroup
* Buickgmc
* #NewHires
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Petersburg
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Crown Buick GMC Taps Robert "Bob" Meredith For New Commercial Fleet Position

The Crown Automotive Group today announced that industry veteran Robert "Bob" Meredith has been hired to fill its new Commercial & Fleet Sales Manager position. The Louisiana native has over 20 years of experience in commercial and fleet sales.
 
 
Robert "Bob" Meredith is Crown Buick GMC's new Commercial & Fleet Sales Manager
Robert "Bob" Meredith is Crown Buick GMC's new Commercial & Fleet Sales Manager
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Crownautomotivegroup
* Buickgmc
* #NewHires

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* St. Petersburg - Florida - US

Subject:
* Executives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Crown Buick GMC  today announced that it has chosen industry veteran Robert "Bob" Meredith to fill its Commercial & Fleet Sales Manager position.  The dealership made the decision public to its employees via a company-wide email last week.

"We are very happy to have someone of Bob's professional caliber on our team.  He really gets how we do business.  He understands the idea of always putting our customers first," said Craig Blacklidge, General Manager of Crown Buick GMC.

Mr. Meredith will be tasked with overseeing commercial fleet sales and operations, a branch of the dealership that mainly deals with business customers.  He comes to Crown Buick GMC with over 20 years of specialized GM Commercial Sales and Management experience.

"Working with customers that themselves have customers is a unique challenge, and I'm very happy that Craig and the rest of the Crown family trusted me take on this very important part of on their business.  Especially because they are an award-winning dealer group; and Crown Buick GMC, in particular, is renowned for customer service," said Mr. Meredith.

About Crown Automotive Group

Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities.

Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."

Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.

Contact
Caldwell & Kerr Advertising
Francis Mariela
***@caldwellandkerr.com
End
Source:Crown Automotive Group
Email:***@caldwellandkerr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caldwell And Kerr Advertising News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share