Crown Buick GMC Taps Robert "Bob" Meredith For New Commercial Fleet Position
The Crown Automotive Group today announced that industry veteran Robert "Bob" Meredith has been hired to fill its new Commercial & Fleet Sales Manager position. The Louisiana native has over 20 years of experience in commercial and fleet sales.
"We are very happy to have someone of Bob's professional caliber on our team. He really gets how we do business. He understands the idea of always putting our customers first," said Craig Blacklidge, General Manager of Crown Buick GMC.
Mr. Meredith will be tasked with overseeing commercial fleet sales and operations, a branch of the dealership that mainly deals with business customers. He comes to Crown Buick GMC with over 20 years of specialized GM Commercial Sales and Management experience.
"Working with customers that themselves have customers is a unique challenge, and I'm very happy that Craig and the rest of the Crown family trusted me take on this very important part of on their business. Especially because they are an award-winning dealer group; and Crown Buick GMC, in particular, is renowned for customer service," said Mr. Meredith.
About Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities.
Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.
Caldwell & Kerr Advertising
Francis Mariela
***@caldwellandkerr.com
