 
News By Tag
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Paducah
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Paducah, KY

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Paducah - Kentucky - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

PADUCAH, Ky. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Brandon Morgan CFP®, CPCU, CIC as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Paducah, KY #4530.

Brandon Morgan grew up in Benton, KY. He graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration from Harding University. He went on to get a Masters of Science in Financial Planning, Finance and Financial Management Services from the Institute of Business. After graduating he came back to work in the family insurance business named Morgan, Trevathan & Gunn, Inc. He began working as a commercial and personal lines producer. He quickly worked his way into management. In 1996 he purcahsed Bradshaw & Weil, Inc. in Paducah. Since that time he has used his professional experience to combine insurance and financial planning under one roof. In 2017, he re-launched his financial planning business under the name B W Wealth Management. He will be conducting numerous seminars and educational courses every year that educate on preparing for retirement and making the most of your investments.

Brandon enjoys golfing and running in his free time. He is also an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. He and his wife Janet have twin daughters, Jenna and Allie, who attend Murray State University in Murray,KY.

AFEA is thrilled to have Brandon  join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myafea.org
Posted By:***@myafea.org Email Verified
Tags:Financial Education, Retirement Planning, Social Security
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Paducah - Kentucky - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Financial Education Alliance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share