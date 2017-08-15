News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Paducah, KY
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Brandon Morgan grew up in Benton, KY. He graduated with a Bachelors of Business Administration from Harding University. He went on to get a Masters of Science in Financial Planning, Finance and Financial Management Services from the Institute of Business. After graduating he came back to work in the family insurance business named Morgan, Trevathan & Gunn, Inc. He began working as a commercial and personal lines producer. He quickly worked his way into management. In 1996 he purcahsed Bradshaw & Weil, Inc. in Paducah. Since that time he has used his professional experience to combine insurance and financial planning under one roof. In 2017, he re-launched his financial planning business under the name B W Wealth Management. He will be conducting numerous seminars and educational courses every year that educate on preparing for retirement and making the most of your investments.
Brandon enjoys golfing and running in his free time. He is also an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. He and his wife Janet have twin daughters, Jenna and Allie, who attend Murray State University in Murray,KY.
AFEA is thrilled to have Brandon join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
