Kourtney Kardashian Amazes her Fans with a Plotagraph Animation

Kourtney's Plotagraph post can be viewed on her Instagram @kourtneykardash
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Around 4pm on Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian amazed her fan base of more than 58 Million on Instagram with a Plotagraph animation. The photo was taken at the Red Sea in Egypt and animated with the Plotagraph+ iOS App.
Her followers, including combat sports mega star Connor Mcgregor, liked the image, with more than 1.8 million views and over 460k likes only 5 hours after posting, a significant increase in engagement from her previous post. Followers were very interested in the technology as Plotagraph received massive attention from interested spectators and comments reflected their interest in the animation technology. One follower commented "this is iconic". Perhaps eluding to Kourtney's use of such new technology at a world renown location.
Plotagraph+ has been on fire on the iOS App Store, with over 107K units sold since being released for iPhone less than a month ago. The app allows users to easily add motion to any image, with no video required. The Plotagraphs can be exported to most social media platforms and typically result in massive increases in user engagement, some as high as 600%.

Kourtney's post can be viewed here here on her Instagram profile (https://www.instagram.com/p/BX_PxBSDYX6/)

For the best visual experience, head over to Plotagraphs.com to see amazing Plotagraphs created by artists from all over the globe.

The Plotagraph+ iOS App is currently 50% off in the App Store for a limited time. Apple iOS users can purchase the app in the App Store

Follow Plotagraph on Instagram or on Facebook

Media Contact
nadja@teamplotagraph.com
nadja@teamplotagraph.com
Source:
Email:***@teamplotagraph.com Email Verified
Tags:Kardashian, Photography, Animation
Industry:Photography
Location:Santa Barbara - California - United States
