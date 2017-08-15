News By Tag
Peabody Properties' Linwood Mill Resident Jean Mistretta Winner of NAHMA Annual Poster Contest
Whitinsville resident is one of 23 winners out of more than 5,000 entries.
The annual contest, this year with the theme "Learning Will Get Me Where I'm Going: Reaching for Knowledge," is open to children, elderly or special needs residents living in a NAHMA community.
Mistretta, 74, was one of two Peabody Properties residents to be selected for the National 2018 NAHMA Calendar, and one of 23 award winners overall, out of almost 5,000 entries. Winnie Mei, 17, a resident of Charlesview Residences in Brighton, Mass., was also selected. In addition to their artwork being featured in the calendar, both will receive a $1,000 educational scholarship from the NAHMA Educational Foundation.
This year, about 150 entries from 15 different Peabody properties were received; after much deliberation, the judging committee comprised of six members of Peabody Properties' resident service staff selected 20 entries for submission to NEAHMA for the next voting round.
Of the more than 250 posters received by NEAHMA from throughout New England, three posters entered by Peabody Properties were named Regional Winners. In addition to Mistretta, who placed first in the senior category, and Mei, who placed first in the grades 10-12 category and was also designated as Best in Show Winner, Justin Lopez, a resident of Anchor's Weigh in Chelsea, Mass., placed third in the grades 4-6 category.
"We are so proud of Jean, Winnie, and of all of our resident artists," said Lynne Sales, director of resident services for Peabody Properties, Inc. "NAHMA's contest is a great opportunity for us to showcase the vast talent residing within our communities, and to promote awareness for the importance of education in a fun and imaginative way. It is inspiring to see that so many of our residents submitted entries."
In addition to the three entrants whose posters were considered in the national contest, the following Peabody Properties, Inc. residents achieved placement in their categories:
Youth:
Pre-K: Tiffany Gunwan – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
Sloane St. Pierre – Fairhaven Village (Fairhaven, Mass.)
Johnny Gutierrez – Anchor's Weigh (Cheslea, Mass.)
Jose Benique – Fairhaven Village (Fairhaven, Mass.)
Alexa Adele – Camfield Apartments (Boston, Mass.)
K-1: *First Place – Aniyahlis Luna – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
Second Place – Joshua Resto – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
Third Place – Ramadan Maruf – Camfield Estates (Boston, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Izabella Aybar – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
2-3: *First Place – Fatima Portillo – Carter Heights (Chelsea, Mass.)
*Second Place – Alexander Cruz – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
*Third Place – Emely Baez – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
*Honorable Mention – Axel Luna – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Neeam Elamin – Charlesview Residences (Brighton, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Emmanuel Okeke – Station 101 (Beverly, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Riley McGovern – 240 Conant Street (Danvers, Mass.)
4-6: *Second Place – Hula Khalifa – Charlesview Residences (Brighton, Mass.)
*Third Place – Zena Khalifa – Charlesview Residences (Brighton, Mass.)
*Honorable Mention – Jeylanis Resto – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
*Honorable Mention – Daizah Davis – Braintree Village Apartments (Braintree, Mass.)
*Honorable Mention – Melanie Reyes – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
*Honorable Mention – Ester Garcia – Market Mill Apartments (Lowell, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Skylar Book – Middlebury Arms (Middleboro, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Sasiyyah Reynolds – Middlebury Arms (Middleboro, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Nevaeh Dabrey – School House Properties (Mattapan, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Savannah Dwelly – Fairhaven Village (Fairhaven, Mass.)
7-9: *First Place – Amy Jiminez – 135 Lafayette Street (Salem, Mass.)
*Second Place – Nytayah Bugg – Braintree Village Apartments (Braintree, Mass.)
*Third Place – Heb Elhssan – Charlesview Residences (Brighton, Mass.)
*Honorable Mention – Anabelle Ramos – Edgewater Apartments (Springfield, Mass.)
10-12:Second Place – Annette Betancourt – Carter Heights (Chelsea, Mass.)
Residents with Special Needs:
First Place – Johnny Torres Jr.– Edgewater Apartments (Springfield, Mass.)
Second Place – Hong Thu – Kelly House (Dorchester, Mass.)
Third Place – Judy Bernardez – 135 Lafayette Street (Salem, Mass.)
Elderly:
*Second Place – Robert Williams – Bedford Green (Bedford, Mass.)
*Third Place – Barbara Sparks – Moorings at Squantum Gardens (Quincy, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Khai Dong – Kelly House (Dorchester, Mass.)
Honorable Mention – Annie Grant – Cardinal Medeiros (Dorchester, Mass.)
* Posters were submitted to NEAHMA for Regional judging
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 60 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
