Incredible Opportunity in West Forsyth High School District

 
 
Waterbrooke Crossing
Waterbrooke Crossing
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Incredible opportunity in West Forsyth High School district (http://northatlantaluxury.com/property/4635-Waterbrooke-Xing/Alpharetta/Georgia/30004/c14699). This Alpharetta home offers a stylish open floor plan w/walnut colored hardwood floors that draw you into the home & flow throughout the main level. Entertain in the fireside Family Rm, large Dining Rm or cook for 2 or 20 in the Kitchen w/SS appliances. Incredible Master Suite & 3 additional Bdrms provide space for the whole family. Enjoy the fenced in backyard & patio area. Amenities include community pool w/mushroom fountain, tennis, & playground. Easy access to GA Hwy 400, Big Creek Greenway & Fowler Park.

Children who live in this fantastic home will attend the following schools:

Elementary - Midway

Middle - Vickery Creek

High School - West Forsyth

DIRECTIONS -

   GA400 North to exit 12B, McFarland Pkwy. Go approx. 2 miles and turn right onto Hwy 9. Go approx. 2 miles and community is on the left.

Presented by The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team - KW North Atlanta - www.northatlantaluxury.com

Offered at $337,817

Mary Ellen Vanaken
***@mevhomes.com
The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team - KW Realty
Email:***@mevhomes.com Email Verified
