Acella Completes Renovations to Historic Hingham Congregational Church
Ribbon Cutting Planned for September 14 for the historic circa 1847 church
A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 14, at 5 p.m., at 378 Main Street in Hingham. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony, followed by a short program in the Sanctuary, and refreshments in the newly renovated Hale Fellowship Hall.
The $3 million renovation, which began with a ground-breaking last summer, carefully balanced the need to repair the building's aging infrastructure, while respecting and preserving the house of worship.
Hingham Congregational Church is a landmark on Hingham's Main Street, prominently located at the turn at the intersection of Pleasant Street, and affectionately known as the "Church with a Heart in the Heart of Hingham." The restoration of the building and beautification of the church grounds complements Hingham's historic character and will enhance the spiritual experience for the congregation and guests.
Although the project initially began with a goal of making the building more accessible and welcoming, safety issues were realized and addressed to ensure the building was both up-to-code and up-to-date. The new exterior ramp now provides a means of dignified access to the sanctuary through the Church's front door for visitors of all physical abilities, and the building's failing elevator was also replaced.
The Hale Fellowship Hall and renovated kitchen is an expanded and more welcoming space for social events. Additional interior upgrades include restrooms, vestry, classrooms, meeting and outreach spaces. A new outdoor stone patio for gathering and functions, and a new children's play area off the vestry maximize and facilitate use of outdoor space.
Acella Construction Corporation was selected for the project, in part, based on its extensive experience with historic buildings and sacred spaces for ecclesiastical and religious clients. The construction management firm has recently completed a renovation and addition for the Hingham Historical Society's Old Derby Academy / Hingham Heritage Museum, as well as a renovation project for Temple Beth Zion in Brookline. Earlier ecclesiastical work includes St. Luke's Church in Scituate, Espirito Santo Catholic Church in Fall River and St. Gerard Majella Church in Canton.
Acella Project Manager Ryan Klebes and Superintendent Tom DePalma oversaw the church renovation with RDA Associates as the Architect of Record.
Kathi Blair, chair of the building committee, said, "We are thrilled to open our church back up to our community, and allow all of our neighbors to see the great work that's been accomplished in an effort to provide a welcoming environment for all who enter, in the spirit of the mission of our congregation.
"We appreciate all of Acella's great work, and look forward to celebrating with them and the Hingham community on September 14," she added.
"This has been a wonderful project to work on, and we are proud to have been asked to partner with the Hingham Congregational Church on the improvements for this building. We look forward to the rededication and to seeing members of this valuable spiritual community welcomed back into the church," said Dave Dirubbo, president of Acella.
About Acella Construction Corporation
Founded in 2003, Acella delivers a premium suite of construction management services, including design-build and pre-construction solutions for business owners, commercial real estate developers, and discerning institutional and retail clients. From ground-up construction and new additions to complex interior renovations and tenant build-outs, Acella's mission is to Build Better buildings, relationships and communities…
Recent clients include:
• Northeastern University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston College, Harvard University, Clark University
• Jackson – Walnut Park Schools, Thayer Academy, Sacred Heart High School, Cardinal Spellman High School
• Hingham Historical Society / Hingham Heritage Museum, Hingham Congregational Church, Temple Beth Zion, South Shore YMCA, Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies, Manomet Center for Conservation Sciences
• South Shore Health System / South Shore Hospital, South Boston Animal Hospital, Lloyd's Animal Medical Center, Village Pediatrics, Doctors Express Urgent Care, Outer Cape Health, Oral Surgery South
• Jumbo Capital Management, LLC., edX, Linea 5, Triangle Engineering, Lakeside Commons, Boston Properties, Morgan Stanley, Rockland Trust, Pier 1 Imports, Moe's Southwest Grill, The Urban Grape
• Cummaquid Golf Club, Wollaston Golf Club, Hyannis Yacht Club
