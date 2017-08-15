 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Battery Boss Changes the Game for Buying Car or Inverter Batteries in India

BatteryBoss.in online store is created as a simple and quick method for one to buy car or inverter batteries online at competitive price either online or via phone. Order is usually delivered with in just 4 hours with free professional installation.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Buying a car battery online has never been this simple. BatteryBoss.in, an e-commerce business in India created a simple and easy method for individuals to be able to purchase car and inverter battery online at competitive price. Costs for the batteries can be determined by web or phone by contacting Battery Boss for a quote. All of their quotes are completely inclusive of GST.

Battery Boss imports their batteries directly from certified suppliers, this enables Battery Boss to have exceptionally great prices as compared to competitors. Additionally, this further helps the consumer because they have direct access to superior quality products. Customers can buy these car batteries online or inverter batteries online by using BatteryBoss.in website – one of India's fastest growing stored energy suppliers.

Deliveries with Battery Boss are very quick and easy – usually within 4 hours in major cities of India. Battery Boss uses only the most well-known brands of automotive batteries, and each order is delivered on time. Plus Battery Boss also provides professional installation of batteries for free.

Battery Boss has a wide customer base from large industrial organizations, battery wholesalers, etc. The team at Battery Boss works with the customers to provide them with knowledge to make an informed decision in choosing the right batteries that will match their needs. It also offers a wide range of payment options available to their customers. Additionally, they have a wide selection of popular battery brands available to choose from.

Battery Boss has the goal to create the best battery store online that allows customers to buy quality car batteries or inverter batteries online at the cheapest price possible. Moreover, they want to be able to provide customers with a branded battery that has longevity, is affordable and most importantly safe.

Whether you have recently started having issues with your car battery – symptoms such as a vehicle creating a clicking noise when attempting to turn the ignition, a vehicle not turning on at all, or having a slow and sluggish turn over. It is always a great idea to have your battery tested to check if it is time for a replacement.

Have a question about your car battery? Visit the site at http://www.batteryboss.in or Call Battery Boss at 7588-010101/ 7588-020202 – the experts in car batteries, to learn if it is time to buy a new car battery.

Media Contact
Chetan Singh
7588010101
***@batteryboss.in
Source:BatteryBoss
Email:***@batteryboss.in Email Verified
