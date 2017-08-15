News By Tag
Stockton University Student Awarded National Nursing Scholarship
EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health Training Software Giant, Platinum Educational Group, Announces 2017 Scholarship Program Awardees.
Platinum's goal is to provide students entering the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields with assistance in funding their education. Former high school teacher, paramedic, and now Platinum CEO Doug Smith states "With the rising costs of tuition and program fees, it's an honor to assist others in embarking on the dream of providing needed healthcare services to our communities."
The 2017 Nursing scholarship was awarded to Peggy McFarlane. Ms. McFarlane is enrolled in Stockton University's Nursing program located in Galloway, NJ. Peggy's decision to become a nurse, in part, stems from her passion to create awareness and expand diverse community healthcare programs. "My ultimate goal is to expand community services through grant-funded programs and sponsorships to raise awareness, educate and empower residents and provide health screens." stated Ms. McFarlane.
In 2017 Platinum Educational Group offered three $1000 scholarships with plans on expanding its program with the addition of more scholarship offerings in the future.
"After receiving applications throughout the U.S., as well as internationally, we feel there is a definite need for our scholarship offerings" said Platinum's COO and co-founder Tom Gottschalk. He also stated, "It just feels good to give back."
For full details of Platinum Educational Group's Scholarships Program contact Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson, at marketing@platinumed.com.
Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, tracking, scheduling, and reporting. Our markets include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, and Nursing industries. We provide the most valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic and Registered Nursing educational institutions. Our scheduling software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and all Allied Health industries. With more than 75 years of combined education, testing, and scheduling expertise we service several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally via our main office in Grandville, Michigan, and our affiliated locations throughout the United States.
