Music Release "Lonely" by Giovanni Latin Artist Independent Label @GiovanniBlkLion

Lonely is available in all the Major Distribution Stores like iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play, Deezer and Beatport.

Lonely

-- Giovanni Latin Artist recently became an Official Independent Label, the first Label's release is the "Lonely" single. The Lonely Single joins a very diverse discography belonging to Giovanni Latin Artist like Tu Silencio, Silence, Rule The World, Down Low, Come Into My Arms, Can't Stop and La Botella.Giovanni Latin Artist has blended Latin Pop style to a whole new level. Giovanni Latin Artist has done appearances on Latin TV shows on Univision and has opened for many acts such as C&C Music Factory, Wild Orchid, Rob Base, Roger and Zapp, Malo, Evelyn King Champagne, El Presidente, Johhny Z and Sapo.Giovanni Latin Artist has made appearances on Latin TV Network Univision for shows such as Caliente and Morning show Al Despertar. Giovanni Latin Artist wrote all the songs previously released and some has been produced by Grammy Award winning producer Michael Mani who won a Grammy for Santana's Super Natural album, also has written and produced for such act as New Kids On The Block, Diana Ross, Destiny's Child just to name a few as well as movie Soundtracks for Free Willy, Crooklyn and Street Fighter. Also, Blackhouse Productions Producer Orencio Perez that has done work with Connie and Baby Bash.The Lonely video was recently released on VEVO, the Official Version can be viewed via GiovanniLatinVEVO on YouTubeLearn more about the Giovanni Latin Artist movement http://magazine.inthevirtualcityradio.com/giovanniamato