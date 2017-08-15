News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FCEdge Wins Four International Awards
Creative ad agency FCEdge, located in Saint Lucie West, Florida, was recently awarded 4 International Summit awards.
Michael Visconte, President and Creative Director for FCEdge, was honored to receive the prestigious awards. "This is an amazing honor as we compete for these awards against thousands of agencies from 25 countries around the world. FCEdge is very fortunate to have a roster of clients who encourage the forward and strategic insight that results in award-winning creative. The team here at FCEdge is extremely talented and they prove that each and every day as they work hard to make our clients' brands stand out in a fiercely crowded marketplace. I'm very proud of the work we all do here at FCEdge."
FCEdge has been the recipient of hundreds of local, national and international awards in the 25 years since the company was founded. In addition to winning 51 International Summit awards consecutively for the past 18 years, the agency has also won dozens of "Addys" through the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Advertising Associations.
For more information, contact Visconte at 772.221.0234, or by email at mvisconte@fcedge.com. You may also visit their website at www.fcedge.com.
About FCEdge
Founded in 1992, FCEdge is an award-winning, full-service marketing and advertising agency. Based in Florida, they have clients throughout the world and compete successfully in a global market. The agency delivers comprehensive marketing programs with the kind of precision and pinpoint accuracy that yields optimum growth. FCEdge is expert at creative design for websites, social media, branding and advertising and marketing collateral.
Media Contact
Michael Visconte
772-231-0234
***@fcedge.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse