News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Schwartzapfel Lawyers Announce Recipient of 2017 Humanitarian Scholarship
Alyssa Mead studies at the University of Louisville's J.B. Speed School of Engineering
"From growing up with a father with multiple sclerosis, I know the struggles that families face when a loved one suffers from sickness, injury or disability. That's why I'm so impressed by Alyssa's incredible dedication to her own education – and why I'm proud to present her with this scholarship,"
The 2017 Schwartzapfel Lawyers Humanitarian Scholarship is a $2,000 prize to be used for school-related expenses, including tuition, books, fees, room and board, or travel expenses. Available to undergraduate students currently enrolled in a college or university, this scholarship has been created to help a student whose studies and education will lead to a career centered on helping others and improving the country and world we live in. Schwartzapfel Lawyers helps individuals and families who struggle to find justice and compensation after being wronged by settling and winning personal injury claims. Learn more at http//:www.fightingforyou.com
Contact
Evan Stavisky
Partner, The Parkside Group
***@theparksidegroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse