Schwartzapfel Lawyers Announce Recipient of 2017 Humanitarian Scholarship

Alyssa Mead studies at the University of Louisville's J.B. Speed School of Engineering

-- Schwartzapfel Lawyers are thrilled to announce the 2017 recipient of their Humanitarian Scholarship for compassionate, thoughtful college students: Alyssa Mead of Louisville, Kentucky. Alyssa is a brilliant, hardworking student who excels in every course of study she pursues – all while suffering from a rare condition that prevents her body from producing crucial developmental hormones. From achieving perfect scores in advanced math and science classes in high school to founding science and newspaper clubs to learning about computer programming in her spare time, Alyssa is deeply dedicated to learning about – and improving – the world around her. By overcoming personal hardships while achieving excellence in her academic pursuits, Alyssa has proven that she is a deserving recipient of the Schwartzapfel Lawyers 2017 Humanitarian Scholarship."From growing up with a father with multiple sclerosis, I know the struggles that families face when a loved one suffers from sickness, injury or disability. That's why I'm so impressed by Alyssa's incredible dedication to her own education – and why I'm proud to present her with this scholarship,"said Steven Schwatzapfel, the founder of Schwartzapfel Laywers.The 2017 Schwartzapfel Lawyers Humanitarian Scholarship is a $2,000 prize to be used for school-related expenses, including tuition, books, fees, room and board, or travel expenses. Available to undergraduate students currently enrolled in a college or university, this scholarship has been created to help a student whose studies and education will lead to a career centered on helping others and improving the country and world we live in. Schwartzapfel Lawyers helps individuals and families who struggle to find justice and compensation after being wronged by settling and winning personal injury claims. Learn more at http//:www.fightingforyou.com