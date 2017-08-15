News By Tag
Rap Star Wala Why Presents New Age Music with Rise of Ra-EP on iTunes
Emerging hip hop rap star, Wala Why, has come up with the latest music EP Rise of Ra on iTunes. The rap star has already made great waves in the party circuit.
Wala Why has just released his EP on iTunes. So, listeners from around the world can now download from iTunes the melodious and meaningful songs by Wala Why.
The Power of Sun Music in Revving up the World: From time to time, lyricists or song writers and vocalists like Eminem, 50 Cent, Scarface, Jay Z, have been able to do that just the way it is. Hence, today, their names are quite popular and inspired millions.
Musicians like Wala Why are also ready to bring magic to the world with their music, and today he has started Sun Music, which is beyond just being a music album or a song.
The rise of Wala Why and Sun Music: Today, Wala Why is ready with his EP, Rise of Ra, and it is an offshoot of his branch of music too. With the launch of his two singles, "It's a Contract" and "Can't Sleep (Remy Martin & Temptations)"
About Wala Why: Wala Why has become an inspirational name in the music industry already with his brand of music under the hip hop and Afrobeat and rap genres. His upcoming album, Rise of Ra-EP is ready for a big launch on iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/
