John McEnroe to host tryouts in Harlem for youth tennis scholarships
SPORTIME/Johnny Mac Tennis Project Presents Youth Tennis Scholarship Tryouts
Youngsters from SPORTIME Randall's Island neighboring communities, including Harlem and the South Bronx, are expected and encouraged to attend. Players will participate in activities and games designed by SPORTIME/JMTA coaches to assess capacities such as speed, strength, agility and hand-eye coordination.
The tryouts will begin at 12:00 PM, with on-site registration at 11:30 AM. Participants will be evaluated by a JMTA Selection Committee, consisting of JMTA directors, coaches, and leaders. The Tryout will include tennis and athletic drills and point/match play.
JMTA coaches will make evaluations with an eye for both skill level and enthusiasm for the sport. Young athletes who display promise may be awarded a JMTP scholarship, which will cover group sessions, individual instruction, valuable training camps, integral performance training and mental toughness workshops, as well as convenient transportation to SPORTIME/JMTA facilities on Randall's Island. Since its founding in 2012, the JMTP and SPORTIME have awarded over 200 scholarships to children who live in the communities near Randall's Island and throughout the city. Those invited to receive a scholarship will attend JMTA's 34-week fall session, September through May.
