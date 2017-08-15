News By Tag
Varicose Vein Treatment Specialists in the Utah Area
Varicose veins are an issue for over 70% of women and over 40% of men by the age of 60. It is important to maintain and treat varicose veins before they get worse. Neglect could lead to chronic pain, or even in some cases surgical procedures. Make sure you explore your options when it comes to varicose vein care.
There are several treatments available and after a consultation with the staff, they will make a tailored plan that will fit your unique needs. The Vein Institute of Utah's consultations are timely and informative. Just to introduce you to some of the several ways in which the Vein Institute of Utah will treat varicose veins.
Treatments offered:
EndoVenous Laser Treatment (Ablation),
Ultrasound-Guided Sclerotherapy,
Ambulatory Phlebotomy
Many patients benefit from these minimally invasive procedures, usually performed under local anesthesia by Dr. Hadjbian in the comfort of The Vein Institute of Utah's office, with minimal time away from work and other normal activities. Most importantly, these treatments can greatly reduce or completely eliminate leg pain while dramatically improving the appearance of your legs.
Additional information can be found on our website located at http://www.UtahVeins.com
The Vein Institute of Utah is located 909 9400 S Suite C, Sandy UT 84094. They can also be reached at (801) 748-0580.
NPMDmarketing
***@newpatientmd.com
