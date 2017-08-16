 
Industry News





Drive 4 UR Community at Tri-County Ford

 
ATHENS, Texas - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, September 9th, Tri-County Ford is holding a Drive 4 UR Community program for the Henderson County Adult Protective Services. For every registered Ford test drive taken during this one-day event, Ford is donating $20 to Henderson County Adult Protective Services, up to a total of $6,000.

The goal of the Ford Motor Company is to raise the maximum amount of $6,000 at every Drive 4 UR Community and Drive 4 UR School event, and Ford is elated that Tri-County Ford and Henderson County Adult Protective Services are on that list. Tri-County Ford is constantly looking for new ways to aid our community, which is why we were so thrilled to be a part of the Drive 4 UR Community campaign.

Community groups can pair up with this program to raise money for almost anything, ranging from canned foods to fill up a food pantry to athletic equipment for sports teams. This event will take place at Tri-County Ford from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 9th. We look forward to seeing you and your family! Don't forget to visit http://www.cedarcreekford.com/!
