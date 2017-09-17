News By Tag
Right at Home's Second Annual Tee Party to benefit the Alzheimer's Association
All net donations generated from the event will be donated to the Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's
When:
Sunday, September 17, 2017
Noon – 6pm
Where: FORE Golf Entertainment
153 Turnpike Road
Westborough, Mass. 01581
Details:
Alzheimer's Disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. More than 5 million Americans live with the disease, which costs our country $259 billion, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Additionally, one-third of seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia.
The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and fund for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and four locations in our region, this event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to reclaim the future for millions.
Westborough-
Enjoy food (included), drink (cash bar), entertainment & fun. In addition to the golf contests, games, and more, the 1pm New England Patriots game will the shown on multiple big-screen TVs.
Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Purchase tickets and/or make a donation at https://rahewcteeparty.eventbrite.com
All net donations generated from the event will be donated to the Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Individuals who register through Eventbrite will receive a printable ticket for entry and a receipt for the purchase/donation.
For more information, contact Right at Home at 508-599-1122 or rightcare@rahewc.com.
Contact
Right at Home
***@rahewc.com
End
