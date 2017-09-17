 
Industry News





Right at Home's Second Annual Tee Party to benefit the Alzheimer's Association

All net donations generated from the event will be donated to the Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's
 
 
Help us raise funds to support the Alzheimer's Association
Help us raise funds to support the Alzheimer's Association
 
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- What:

Right at Home's Second Annual Tee Party to benefit the Alzheimer's Association

When:

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Noon – 6pm

Where: FORE Golf Entertainment
153 Turnpike Road
Westborough, Mass. 01581

Details:

Alzheimer's Disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. More than 5 million Americans live with the disease, which costs our country $259 billion, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Additionally, one-third of seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia.

The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and fund for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and four locations in our region, this event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to reclaim the future for millions.

Westborough-based Right at Home of Eastern Worcester County will kick off the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease with its Second Annual Tee Party.

Enjoy food (included), drink (cash bar), entertainment & fun. In addition to the golf contests, games, and more, the 1pm New England Patriots game will the shown on multiple big-screen TVs.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Purchase tickets and/or make a donation at https://rahewcteeparty.eventbrite.com

All net donations generated from the event will be donated to the Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Individuals who register through Eventbrite will receive a printable ticket for entry and a receipt for the purchase/donation.

For more information, contact Right at Home at 508-599-1122 or rightcare@rahewc.com.

Right at Home
***@rahewc.com
