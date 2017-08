Cumming GA Home In Unique Green Space

Sienna Community

-- Family home ready for you! Fabulous 5 Bdrm, 4 Ba home located in the friendly community of Sienna. (http://northatlantaluxury.com/property/850-Mill-Garden-Pl/Cumming/Georgia/30040/c12816)The sensational home with professional landscaping provides a fenced-in backyard. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter & flow into the family room & kitchen. Features include Family Rm w/fireplace & built in bookcases; Kitchen w/an abundance of cabinets, fireside keeping room; breakfast area w/views of backyard; spacious Bdrms & Terr. Level awaiting your design. Amenities include HOA, swim, tennis, playground and 45 acres of green space complete with walking trails.- GA 400 North to exit 15 (Bald Ridge Marina Rd). Go left of the exit ramp onto Pirkle Ferry Rd. Continue on E Main St. Continue on Kelly Mill Rd. Go right on Sienna Dr. Go left on Mill Garden Place. #850 is on your right.Children living in Sienna will attend the following schools:Elementary-Kelly Mill Middle - Otwell High School - Forsyth CentralThe Mary Ellen Vanaken KW North Atlanta www.northatlantaluxury.com