Cumming GA Home In Unique Green Space
The sensational home with professional landscaping provides a fenced-in backyard. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter & flow into the family room & kitchen. Features include Family Rm w/fireplace & built in bookcases; Kitchen w/an abundance of cabinets, fireside keeping room; breakfast area w/views of backyard; spacious Bdrms & Terr. Level awaiting your design. Amenities include HOA, swim, tennis, playground and 45 acres of green space complete with walking trails.
Directions - GA 400 North to exit 15 (Bald Ridge Marina Rd). Go left of the exit ramp onto Pirkle Ferry Rd. Continue on E Main St. Continue on Kelly Mill Rd. Go right on Sienna Dr. Go left on Mill Garden Place. #850 is on your right.
Children living in Sienna will attend the following schools:
Elementary-Kelly Mill Middle - Otwell High School - Forsyth Central
