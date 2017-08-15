 
Cumming GA Home In Unique Green Space

 
 
Sienna Community
Sienna Community
CUMMING, Ga. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Family home ready for you! Fabulous 5 Bdrm, 4 Ba home located in the friendly community of Sienna. (http://northatlantaluxury.com/property/850-Mill-Garden-Pl/Cumming/Georgia/30040/c12816)

The sensational home with professional landscaping provides a fenced-in backyard. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter & flow into the family room & kitchen. Features include Family Rm w/fireplace & built in bookcases; Kitchen w/an abundance of cabinets, fireside keeping room; breakfast area w/views of backyard; spacious Bdrms & Terr. Level awaiting your design. Amenities include HOA, swim, tennis, playground and 45 acres of green space complete with walking trails.

Directions - GA 400 North to exit 15 (Bald Ridge Marina Rd). Go left of the exit ramp onto Pirkle Ferry Rd. Continue on E Main St. Continue on Kelly Mill Rd. Go right on Sienna Dr. Go left on Mill Garden Place. #850 is on your right.

Children living in Sienna will attend the following schools:

Elementary-Kelly Mill  Middle - Otwell  High School - Forsyth Central

Presented by The Mary Ellen Vanaken KW North Atlanta www.northatlantaluxury.com

