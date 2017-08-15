Country(s)
Industry News
Accomplished Entertainer, Joshua Rich Signs With SRI Jazz
Talented singer/songwriter Joshua Rich has signed a multi-album contract with SRI Jazz
STUDIO CITY, Calif. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SRI Jazz is proud to announce the signing of Joshua Rich, a multi-faceted and accomplished entertainer, pianist, composer, vocalist, actor, playwright, screenwriter, filmmaker and teaching artist. A self-taught piano prodigy at the age of 8, Joshua has been sharing his keyboard prowess and engaging performance style for his entire life.
"There is something very special about Joshua Rich. He writes songs that you can't forget and his singing evokes a warm and charming feeling that I feel is very rare. His unique blend of Jazz and Pop not only blends music styles but audiences as well, I am proud to have him as part of our SRI family" said label President and veteran producer Shelly Liebowitz.
Joshua has been thrilling audiences since his childhood performances and he now tours nationally, bringing his unique and heartfelt style to audiences everywhere!
You can preview a selection of songs from the album on the SRI website (www.SRIRecords.com)
SRI Jazz, SRI Records and Flamingo Jazz are all part of SRI Label Group, celebrating twenty years of providing quality, collectible Blues, Jazz, Country and Rock & Roll from major artists past and present. As one of the first websites on the internet to offer great new and collectible music, srirecords.com has established itself as a music pioneer on the internet. With industry veteran Shelly Liebowitz at the helm, SRI has strived to provide a standard of excellence in the world of music.
For additional information contact Shelly Liebowitz by email at shelly@srirecords.com of visit http://www.srirecords.com
Contact
Shelly Liebowitz/SRI Jazz
***@srirecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse