Van Short, PE, Joins Halff as Transportation Team Leader
"We're thrilled Van has decided to join Halff because he brings an extensive depth of experience to our transportation practice in Austin," said Todd Jackson, Operations Manager. "With the addition of Van, we hope to bolster our design and GEC work in the region while continuing to expand our growing transportation practice."
Van comes to Halff from a national A/E firm, where he served as Project Manager. Van has also worked for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in the Tyler and Dallas Districts. He has built a reputation as a Project Manager who brings innovative solutions to design challenges on a variety of projects, including freeways, tollways, multi-level interchanges, and off-system highways and bridges. Three of his most notable projects include the Austin area Mobility35 GEC, the IH 10 Collector-Distributor design—a $163 million project in El Paso—and US 77 in Cameron County.
Van earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University. He is a Licensed Professional Engineer and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
About the Firm
Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, multi-disciplined professional services firm. For 67 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The firm is ranked No. 144 in Engineering News-Record magazine's list of the top 500 design firms in the U.S. For more information, visit www.halff.com.
