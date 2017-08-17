 
News By Tag
* Business Broker
* Business Sold
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Southampton
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Benjamin Ross Group, LLC Sells Coleman Technologies, Delaware County, PA

Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Coleman Technologies in Delaware County, PA, to a private investor.
 
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Coleman Technologies in Delaware County, PA, to a private investor.

Coleman Technologies (https://colemantech.com/) is a manufacturing and custom software development company that works with clients to design vision, life sciences, electronics, and mechanical systems and applications.  They have been in business since 1988 and offer services throughout the continental U.S. to many large manufacturing, biotechnology and technology based companies.

Benjamin Ross Group (www.BenjaminRossGroup.com) performed a valuation of the company, was engaged as a business broker to sell the business, identified a qualified candidate to purchase the business, and secured SBA financing for the transaction.  The Benjamin Ross Group works with business owners who want to sell their businesses and routinely sells 95% of the businesses they represent, whereas the national average is only 20%.

About Benjamin Ross Group: With offices in Southampton, PA, Radnor, PA, and Princeton, NJ, the Benjamin Ross Group is the most experienced, professional and exclusive business sales, mergers and acquisitions/business broker firm in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company represents well-managed businesses, regardless of their size. It provides a full range of services relating to buying, selling or merging businesses; business financing and valuation; and exit planning. For more information, go to: www.BenjaminRossGroup.com

Media Contact
Benjamin Ross Group
Michael Lefkowitz
215-357-9694
***@benjaminrossgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@benjaminrossgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Broker, Business Sold, Software
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Southampton - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Benjamin Ross Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share