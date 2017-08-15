 
News By Tag
* Funeral
* Mortuary
* Memorial Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Glendora
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Glendora Business Celebrates First Year Anniversary

Foothill Funeral & Cremation helps families in Glendora, Azusa, Covina & the San Gabriel Valley
 
 
Foothill Funeral & Cremation Services Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary
Foothill Funeral & Cremation Services Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Funeral
* Mortuary
* Memorial Services

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Glendora - California - US

GLENDORA, Calif. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern California's only full-service funeral home which serves people as well as pets, Foothill Funeral & Cremation is happy to celebrate one year of business. Owners Manny Godoy and Rocky Bautista and their team serve Southern California, with everything from traditional burials and cremations to creative alternatives such as green burials, celebrations of life, full-body burials at sea and cremation for pets. A family-owned company, FFC is proud to provide service to people from all faiths and walks of life.

"We owe our success to our partners, colleagues, parents, daughters and friends. So, we share the celebration of our first year in business with each of them," says Godoy.

Bautista adds, "We have built great relationships so far and look forward to strengthening them further and building connections with more families across Southern California. Thanks for helping to make Foothill Funeral & Cremation Service a success!"

In the mortuary business since 1996, Covina residents Godoy and Bautista love say they love their job because it allows them to meet the needs of grieving families with dignity, respect and compassion. They also take pride in their availability, which is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They remain constantly accessible because they place a premium on being able to help people at their point of need. They also realize that every family has unique requirements and that printed information doesn't sufficiently address each concern. They count it a privilege to serve.

About Foothill Funeral & Cremation

Named San Gabriel Valley "Reader's Choice" for 2017, http://www.foothillfuneralandcremation.com has a beautiful showroom and offices located at 402 West Baseline in Glendora. We have also recently developed a strategic partnership with Sacred Heart Chapel in the city of Covina, which allows mourners the opportunity to host funerals and memorial services in a grandiose yet intimate setting. We proudly serve the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles Basin, Orange County and the Inland Empire. With years of experience in the mortuary industry, we have worked hard to build a reputation of quality, sincerity and trust. We would be honored to help you at your time of need or in the future. Call today (626) 335-0615 or drop by our showroom.

Contact
Manny Godoy
***@mtnmg.net
End
Source:Foothill Funeral & Cremation
Email:***@mtnmg.net Email Verified
Tags:Funeral, Mortuary, Memorial Services
Industry:Services
Location:Glendora - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mountain Marketing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share