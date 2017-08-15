News By Tag
Glendora Business Celebrates First Year Anniversary
Foothill Funeral & Cremation helps families in Glendora, Azusa, Covina & the San Gabriel Valley
"We owe our success to our partners, colleagues, parents, daughters and friends. So, we share the celebration of our first year in business with each of them," says Godoy.
Bautista adds, "We have built great relationships so far and look forward to strengthening them further and building connections with more families across Southern California. Thanks for helping to make Foothill Funeral & Cremation Service a success!"
In the mortuary business since 1996, Covina residents Godoy and Bautista love say they love their job because it allows them to meet the needs of grieving families with dignity, respect and compassion. They also take pride in their availability, which is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They remain constantly accessible because they place a premium on being able to help people at their point of need. They also realize that every family has unique requirements and that printed information doesn't sufficiently address each concern. They count it a privilege to serve.
About Foothill Funeral & Cremation
Named San Gabriel Valley "Reader's Choice" for 2017, http://www.foothillfuneralandcremation.com has a beautiful showroom and offices located at 402 West Baseline in Glendora. We have also recently developed a strategic partnership with Sacred Heart Chapel in the city of Covina, which allows mourners the opportunity to host funerals and memorial services in a grandiose yet intimate setting. We proudly serve the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles Basin, Orange County and the Inland Empire. With years of experience in the mortuary industry, we have worked hard to build a reputation of quality, sincerity and trust. We would be honored to help you at your time of need or in the future. Call today (626) 335-0615 or drop by our showroom.
