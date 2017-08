Glendora Business Celebrates First Year Anniversary

Foothill Funeral & Cremation helps families in Glendora, Azusa, Covina & the San Gabriel Valley

Foothill Funeral & Cremation Services Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary

-- Southern California's only full-service funeral home which serves people as well as pets, Foothill Funeral & Cremation is happy to celebrate one year of business. Owners Manny Godoy and Rocky Bautista and their team serve Southern California, with everything from traditional burials and cremations to creative alternatives such as green burials, celebrations of life, full-body burials at sea and cremation for pets. A family-owned company, FFC is proud to provide service to people from all faiths and walks of life.In the mortuary business since 1996, Covina residents Godoy and Bautista love say they love their job because it allows them to meet the needs of grieving families with dignity, respect and compassion. They also take pride in their availability, which is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They remain constantly accessible because they place a premium on being able to help people at their point of need. They also realize that every family has unique requirements and that printed information doesn't sufficiently address each concern. They count it a privilege to serve.Named San Gabriel Valley "Reader's Choice" for 2017, http://www.foothillfuneralandcremation.com has a beautiful showroom and offices located at 402 West Baseline in Glendora. We have also recently developed a strategic partnership with Sacred Heart Chapel in the city of Covina, which allows mourners the opportunity to host funerals and memorial services in a grandiose yet intimate setting. We proudly serve the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles Basin, Orange County and the Inland Empire. With years of experience in the mortuary industry, we have worked hard to build a reputation of quality, sincerity and trust. We would be honored to help you at your time of need or in the future. Call today (626) 335-0615 or drop by our showroom.