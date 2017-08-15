 
News By Tag
* Phoenix MSA apartment sale
* ABI Multifamily
* Ryan Smith
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

ABI Broker's Apartment Sale in Investor Hotspot of East Phoenix, Arcadia Submarket

 
 
Sir John's Apartments | Phoenix, AZ
Sir John's Apartments | Phoenix, AZ
PHOENIX - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- ABI Multifamily, the Western US's leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm, is pleased to announce the $1,484,000 / $106,000 Per Unit sale of the Sir John's Apartments, a 14-unit apartment community located in Phoenix, Arizona. The property is a one-story apartment community, built of block construction in 1967 and rests on 0.88 acres. The property features all (14) 2-bedroom units with an average size of 850 square feet. Each unit is individually metered for electricity and features its own enclosed backyard.

Ryan Smith, Vice President at ABI, who represented the Seller and Buyer in the transaction, states, "The Buyer saw opportunity in both implementing a value add strategy, as well as, the property's Arcadia submarket location. The Buyer intends to reposition the property to compete with the on-going demand for more affordable B class housing."

The Seller was a private investor based in Colorado.

The Buyer was a private investor based in Arizona.

The Phoenix based ABI Multifamily brokerage team of Ryan Smith, John Klocek, Patrick Burch, Royce Munroe and Nathan Bruer represented the Buyer/Seller in this transaction.

ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com) is a brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions. The experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.
End
Source:
Email:***@abimultifamily.com Email Verified
Phone:6027147144
Tags:Phoenix MSA apartment sale, ABI Multifamily, Ryan Smith
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ABI Multifamily PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share