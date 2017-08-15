Sales Strong at The Walk At Brookwood, O'Dwyer Homes' Community in Gwinett County

 
August 2017
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Located only ½ mile away from Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, a Charter school that received the #1 rating of all public Georgia High Schools by Niche.com, and in award winning Brookwood High School district, The Walk at Brookwood is a wise choice for families wanting a perfect location to raise their children. These Craftsman and Traditional style homes boast four and five bedrooms and start in the $400's.  Style, luxury and convenience is achieved with ease in this Enclave of 25 homes nestled on wooded lots.

Upgraded features are standard in O'Dwyer Homes' built Communities.  The Walk at Brookwood's homes boast 9 foot ceilings, upgraded trim, including coffered ceilings and wainscoting in the dining room, premiere Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinets, 5 burner cooktops and double ovens in the kitchen.  Making luxury affordable is O'Dwyer Homes' way.  With all their homes being Energy Star Certified by a third party, homeowners will experience more consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy pollutants and cost savings of up to 30% on utility bills.

See the difference O'Dwyer Homes' quality construction makes.  Tour our decorated model home and see our move-in-ready homes too. Call Monica at 678-698-9956, Kate at 404-867-2271 or Dee at 770-865-7770.  Or come by 981 Rocky Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 and see for yourself. http://odwyerhomes.com/find-your-new-home/the-walk-at-bro...

Media Contact
770-887-2177
***@odwyerhomes.com
Source:
Email:***@odwyerhomes.com Email Verified
Tags:New Home Construction, Homes For Sale, New Neighbhorhood
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Lawrenceville - Georgia - United States
