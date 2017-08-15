News By Tag
Sales Strong at The Walk At Brookwood, O'Dwyer Homes' Community in Gwinett County
Upgraded features are standard in O'Dwyer Homes' built Communities. The Walk at Brookwood's homes boast 9 foot ceilings, upgraded trim, including coffered ceilings and wainscoting in the dining room, premiere Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinets, 5 burner cooktops and double ovens in the kitchen. Making luxury affordable is O'Dwyer Homes' way. With all their homes being Energy Star Certified by a third party, homeowners will experience more consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy pollutants and cost savings of up to 30% on utility bills.
See the difference O'Dwyer Homes' quality construction makes. Tour our decorated model home and see our move-in-ready homes too. Call Monica at 678-698-9956, Kate at 404-867-2271 or Dee at 770-865-7770. Or come by 981 Rocky Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 and see for yourself. http://odwyerhomes.com/
770-887-2177
***@odwyerhomes.com
