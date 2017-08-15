News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Laurabell, is Texan born, but grew up in several states, has always had a passion for helping people and has taken that passion into her career where she has been helping to show clients at all economic levels innovating ways to retire safely and with peace of mind. She works tirelessly for her clients, seeking ways to help them achieve the retirement of their dreams and has found that educating people about retirement planning empowers them to make the best decision for themselves. She loves teaching classes and speaking at different organizations around Palm Beach County. She is a member of the National Ethics Bureau and the Better Business Bureau.
When people come to her and ask her to make their money last a lifetime. She takes this responsibility seriously and knows that each and every person is unique and works tirelessly to develop a plan that will allow her clients to retire safe and sound, based on their individual needs, goals, and dreams. Laurabell has been in the industry since 1997 and has spent her entire career working with people who are nearing or in retirement. Since beginning her career, not one client has ever lost one penny due to market losses. She understands your unique needs. And she knows there's simply no way you can afford to waste valuable retirement years trying to recover from dips in the market. You need reliability. You need to protect your profits and lock in gains. You need your money to go to work for you in retirement. You need a precise and predictable retirement plan.
Laurabell is blissfully married and the mother of two daughters. She enjoys experimenting with new recipes, reading, snorkeling, kayaking, riding her bike, walking her dog and serving her community and church.
"A good financial plan is a road map that shows us exactly how the choices we make today will affect our future." Alexa Von Tobel
AFEA is thrilled to have Laurabell join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
