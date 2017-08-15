 
News By Tag
* across borders Inc 5000
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Across Borders Management Consulting Group named to Inc. 5000 for third year

Technology solutions firm ranks among fastest growing companies in U.S.
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Across Borders Management Consulting Group has been named among the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row.

The company was ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list, which features the most elite among nearly seven million private companies. Across Borders' repeated success puts it among even more rarefied company, as it has made consistent and notable gains for three years.

"For us to receive this incredible recognition not only once, but three times, is a testament to the work Across Borders does for our customers," said Managing Partner Arathi Rajagopalan. "We're honored and look forward to continuing this phenomenal growth."

Across Borders was ranked No. 3,825 on the list, coming in with 2016 revenue of $4 million and 77 percent growth over three years.

Based in Mount Dora, Across Borders has 40 employees and is a minority and woman-owned business. The company is a global technology solutions provider offering both customized, end-to-end IT solutions and easy to deploy software and tools to help businesses grow. Areas of expertise include finance, health care and retail.

For more information, visit www.abmcg.com.

Contact
William Wellons
Wellons Communications
***@wellonscommunications.com
End
Source:Wellons Communications
Email:***@wellonscommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:across borders Inc 5000
Industry:Advertising
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Will Wellons Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share