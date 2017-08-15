News By Tag
Across Borders Management Consulting Group named to Inc. 5000 for third year
Technology solutions firm ranks among fastest growing companies in U.S.
The company was ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list, which features the most elite among nearly seven million private companies. Across Borders' repeated success puts it among even more rarefied company, as it has made consistent and notable gains for three years.
"For us to receive this incredible recognition not only once, but three times, is a testament to the work Across Borders does for our customers," said Managing Partner Arathi Rajagopalan. "We're honored and look forward to continuing this phenomenal growth."
Across Borders was ranked No. 3,825 on the list, coming in with 2016 revenue of $4 million and 77 percent growth over three years.
Based in Mount Dora, Across Borders has 40 employees and is a minority and woman-owned business. The company is a global technology solutions provider offering both customized, end-to-end IT solutions and easy to deploy software and tools to help businesses grow. Areas of expertise include finance, health care and retail.
For more information, visit www.abmcg.com.
William Wellons
