L-Tron Exhibit's at the 2017 Traffic Records Forum

 
 
ATSIP-L-Tron-Booth
ATSIP-L-Tron-Booth
 
VICTOR, N.Y. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation was honored to exhibit at the Traffic Records Forum in New Orleans from August 6-9, 2017. The annual Forum provided learning opportunities and open forum sessions focused on electronic ticketing.

At the conference, L-Tron had the opportunity to showcase patrol vehicle equipment and solutions, and answer customer questions about its popular 4910LR DL Reader for e-citation. L-Tron was also able to provide Chiefs and Officers with a preview of two brand-new Law Enforcement products, the Light Grenade and the OSCR360 Solution.

The 4910LR DL Reader was purpose-built from the voice of Patrol Officers. Manual handwritten or hand-typed citations take roughly 15-20 minutes to complete. An Officer can complete an e-Citation with the 4910LR in under 3 minutes.  Attendees got to test the 4910LR and learn why the data captured can aid traffic safety initiatives. Learn more about eCitation with the 4910LR, visit: https://www.l-tron.com/ecitation-resources

The OSCR360 Solution allows Officers to quickly and easily capture high-quality, 360 degree spherical images of crime and crash scenes. OSCR360 acts as an evidence container and can store all ancillary evidence. This can be used later as a presentation tool to show the facts, chain of events, and photographic timeline of evidence. OSCR360 is easy to use, no training required and is priced for any size municipality. Learn more about OSCR360, visit: https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360

The Light Grenade was designed by a Law Enforcement Officer with the sole purpose of keeping Officers safe during criminal pursuits. Virtually indestructible, the Light Grenade brightly illuminates dark rooms, alleys, and buildings to provide Officers with a 360 degree field of vision and gain the tactical advantage. Learn more about Light Grenade, visit: https://www.l-tron.com/lightgrenade

L-Tron Corporation is proud to have a 15+ year track record of providing technology solutions to U.S. government agencies and over 2,500 Law Enforcement agencies with deployments in 47 states. L-Tron partners with leading manufacturers to provide the very best hardware and software solutions to Law Enforcement. Partners include: Brother Mobile Solutions, Havis, Honeywell, Getac and more. "Your Success is our Passion!"

To view all of L-Tron's Law Enforcement Solutions, visit: https://www.l-tron.com/law

800-830-9523
info@l-tron.com
